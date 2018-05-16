By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry Rice 400G

£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1931kJ 458kcal
    23%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast strips in a coconut sauce with Thai basil, lime leaf and lemongrass served with coriander rice.
  • Fragrant coconut sauce made with Thai basil, lime leaf and lemongrass
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Red Pepper, Coconut, Cornflour, Sugar, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Spices, Coriander Leaf, Lime Leaf, Thai Basil, Green Chilli Purée, Lemon Grass, Galangal, Onion Purée, Anchovy (Fish), Flavouring, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Kaffir Lime Leaf.

Cooked Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Coriander Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave: 800W / 900W 10 1/2 mins /9 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
  • For best results cook from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (376g**)
Energy514kJ / 122kcal1931kJ / 458kcal
Fat2.7g10.2g
Saturates2.0g7.4g
Carbohydrate16.4g61.5g
Sugars1.1g4.1g
Fibre1.1g4.0g
Protein7.5g28.1g
Salt0.5g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

