Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry Rice 400G

- Energy1931kJ 458kcal23%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates7.4g37%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 514kJ / 122kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast strips in a coconut sauce with Thai basil, lime leaf and lemongrass served with coriander rice.
- Fragrant coconut sauce made with Thai basil, lime leaf and lemongrass
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (14%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Red Pepper, Coconut, Cornflour, Sugar, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Spices, Coriander Leaf, Lime Leaf, Thai Basil, Green Chilli Purée, Lemon Grass, Galangal, Onion Purée, Anchovy (Fish), Flavouring, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Kaffir Lime Leaf.
Cooked Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Coriander Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Oven: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (376g**)
|Energy
|514kJ / 122kcal
|1931kJ / 458kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|61.5g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.0g
|Protein
|7.5g
|28.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
