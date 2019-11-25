Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken Egg Fried Rice 400G

THE BEST SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN BY TESCO-I LOVE IT.

5 stars

A Tesco Customer25th April 2019

This is the BEST out of every Sweet & Sour Chicken every bit as good as a take-away from where I always used to go, but now no need with this, TESCO'S OWN BRAND there's always four large 'battered' chunks of chicken, with vegetables, i.e onions, red and green peppers, pineapple, crunchy ?bean shoots, which are in like a marinated sauce to give it that typical Chinese-style of sweet and sour chicken. I love to pour some of the sweet & sour sauce over my rice to get the full flavour onto all of it. Then there's a good helping of egg fried rice, well, that is wonderful, fluffy rice with some peas, and egg yoke, etc., it is absolutely the TOPS for myself. If I had to score in percentage I would give this 100%POSITIVE!! and it is TESCO'S own brand, so no pricey well known brand which some peoples go for. unnecessary. The price is good, the taste is amazingly great, this is so outstanding, I would encourage more peoples to purchase this and see what you think. I don't think you'll be disappointed, and TESCO's brand is the only brand that sells the Sweet & Sour with 'battered' chicken, I believe, or if you can, there's either not much sauce and never rice with it. I Love it. I usually purchase 5-6 packs for every two weeks shop on-line from Tesco. So usually 3 meals of it a week, and have been buying them since first trying it many years ago, just to give it a 'whirl' especially as it said the chicken was in batter, which is more like what I used to buy from Chinese take-aways. But since then I am still not tired of this one and it saves my money by not buying from take-aways any more. There's nothing in it that I don't like, its just yummy, and takes me only 9 minutes in my microwave, without any hassle. It's a well low priced item I purchase and I just hope Tesco's brand is always on-line for purchasing, as disabled people as myself, wh/chair bound, who cannot go into town to a Tesco to buy it, well, its quite unimaginable to me I'd be devastated.