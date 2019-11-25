By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken Egg Fried Rice 400G

£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2165kJ 513kcal
    26%
  • Fat10.8g
    15%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars32.8g
    36%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 573kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces coated in a fried batter with a sweet and sour sauce served with egg fried rice.
  • Tender chicken breast fried in golden batter with sweet, sticky sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg Fried Rice, Water, Chicken Breast (10%), Sugar, Onion, Red Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Flour, Water Chestnut, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Pineapple, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Pineapple Juice, Salt, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Plum Purée, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Tamarind Paste, Spices, Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder.

Egg Fried Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Peas, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Toasted Sesame Seed Oil, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. For best results cook from frozen.

    Microwave: 800W 10 1/2 mins / 900W  9 1/2 mins

    For best results microwave heat from frozen.
    Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W).
    Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice, stir and re-cover.
    Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
    Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
    Stir well before serving.

    Oven: 200°C/180°C/Gas 6 45 mins

    Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
    Stir well before serving.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (378g**)
Energy573kJ / 136kcal2165kJ / 513kcal
Fat2.9g10.8g
Saturates0.7g2.8g
Carbohydrate21.4g81.0g
Sugars8.7g32.8g
Fibre1.0g3.9g
Protein5.5g20.9g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

100%great

5 stars

fantastic value quallity and service

kids size meal

3 stars

very small, u would need 2/3 boxs for a disant size meal but very nice

Not nice!

2 stars

Strange taste with gloopy battered chicken & not very nice rice,

Packaging not fit for purpose

3 stars

Tasty meal but the film lid which has to be peeled back in order to add water to the rice is totally useless. It splits and leaves bits of plastic everywhere. Also, you risk burnt fingers when trying to remove the rest of the film prior to serving.

THE BEST SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN BY TESCO-I LOVE IT.

5 stars

This is the BEST out of every Sweet & Sour Chicken every bit as good as a take-away from where I always used to go, but now no need with this, TESCO'S OWN BRAND there's always four large 'battered' chunks of chicken, with vegetables, i.e onions, red and green peppers, pineapple, crunchy ?bean shoots, which are in like a marinated sauce to give it that typical Chinese-style of sweet and sour chicken. I love to pour some of the sweet & sour sauce over my rice to get the full flavour onto all of it. Then there's a good helping of egg fried rice, well, that is wonderful, fluffy rice with some peas, and egg yoke, etc., it is absolutely the TOPS for myself. If I had to score in percentage I would give this 100%POSITIVE!! and it is TESCO'S own brand, so no pricey well known brand which some peoples go for. unnecessary. The price is good, the taste is amazingly great, this is so outstanding, I would encourage more peoples to purchase this and see what you think. I don't think you'll be disappointed, and TESCO's brand is the only brand that sells the Sweet & Sour with 'battered' chicken, I believe, or if you can, there's either not much sauce and never rice with it. I Love it. I usually purchase 5-6 packs for every two weeks shop on-line from Tesco. So usually 3 meals of it a week, and have been buying them since first trying it many years ago, just to give it a 'whirl' especially as it said the chicken was in batter, which is more like what I used to buy from Chinese take-aways. But since then I am still not tired of this one and it saves my money by not buying from take-aways any more. There's nothing in it that I don't like, its just yummy, and takes me only 9 minutes in my microwave, without any hassle. It's a well low priced item I purchase and I just hope Tesco's brand is always on-line for purchasing, as disabled people as myself, wh/chair bound, who cannot go into town to a Tesco to buy it, well, its quite unimaginable to me I'd be devastated.

Heating time too long?

1 stars

Don't buy this unless you like cleaning the inside of your microwave. Produced very excessive amount of steam and an awful mess.

