Kp Nuts Dry Roasted Peanuts 375G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2462kJ
Product Description
- Dry Roasted Peanuts
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- We take pride in developing the ethical sourcing of our nuts and being as environmentally friendly as possible.
- For more information visit www.kpnuts.com
- Product may settle in transit.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- High in fibre
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Dry Roasted Flavour [Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Paprika, Spices & Herbs, Celery Seed Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract; Smoke Flavouring], Stabiliser: Acacia Gum
Allergy Information
- Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 7 days. For Best Before: See base of can.
Number of uses
12-13 servings per pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1 800 551755
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2462kJ
|739kJ
|-
|594kcal
|178kcal
|Fat
|47g
|14g
|of which Saturates
|7.8g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|2.2g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|8.6g
|2.6g
|Protein
|30g
|9.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.60g
|-
|-
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
