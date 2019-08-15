By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yutaka Miso Paste 100G

4(1)Write a review
Yutaka Miso Paste 100G
Product Description

  • Japanese Soybean Paste
  • Discover more recipe inspiration at: www.yutaka.london
  • Shinshu Miso Paste
  • Mellow, versatile miso with a balanced umami flavour, great for soups, dressings, marinades and stews.
  • Start Your Japanese Adventure
  • Yutaka means 'good harvest' and we celebrate all varieties of Japanese food. From simple ingredients to authentic recipes to fascinating new flavours, let our expertise and experience guide you on a journey of discovery.
  • Natural colour variation may occur over time. This will not affect product quality.
  • High in protein
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g
Information

Ingredients

Water, Soybeans (35%), Rice, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 months.

Produce of

Product of Japan using Soybeans from USA/Canada, packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

Name and address

  • GB: Tazaki Foods Ltd.,
  • 12 Innova Way,
  • Enfield,
  • EN3 7FL,
  • U.K.
Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 829kJ/198kcal
Fat 7.5g
of which saturates 1g
Carbohydrates17g
of which sugars 13g
Fibre 4.9g
Protein 11g
Salt 12.2g

Finally in store, yay!! Though a bit expensive

4 stars

Glad to finally found it in your store. Though a bit expensive I was pleasantly surprised.

