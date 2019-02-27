By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Rice Cakes 105G

£ 1.10
£1.05/100g
Per rice cake
  • Energy356kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2032kJ / 485kcal

Product Description

  • Rice cakes coated with milk chocolate and salted caramel sprinkles
  • SWEET & CRUNCHY. Dipped in smooth milk chocolate and sprinkled with salted caramel pieces. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • Pack size: 105g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (51%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanillin], Brown Rice, Salted Caramel Pieces (14%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], White Rice.

Milk Chocolate contains:milk solids 14% minimum, cocoa solids 32% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

105g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2032kJ / 485kcal356kJ / 85kcal
Fat21.2g3.7g
Saturates13.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate66.2g11.6g
Sugars39.5g6.9g
Fibre3.1g0.5g
Protein5.8g1.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very addictive

5 stars

Absolutely love these, I brought these instead of a bar of chocolate, trying to be more healthy but still having something with chocolate on, so I don’t feel too guilty. The salted caramel reminds me of a dime bar, very addictive.

