Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Rice Cakes 105G

Very addictive
Absolutely love these, I brought these instead of a bar of chocolate, trying to be more healthy but still having something with chocolate on, so I don’t feel too guilty. The salted caramel reminds me of a dime bar, very addictive.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2032kJ / 485kcal
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (51%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanillin], Brown Rice, Salted Caramel Pieces (14%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], White Rice.
Milk Chocolate contains:milk solids 14% minimum, cocoa solids 32% minimum.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
6 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
105g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2032kJ / 485kcal
|356kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|13.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|66.2g
|11.6g
|Sugars
|39.5g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
