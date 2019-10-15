By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dark Chocolate & Orange Rice Cakes 108G

£ 1.10
£1.02/100g
One rice cake (18g)
  • Energy356kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1979kJ / 472kcal

Product Description

  • Rice cakes coated with dark chocolate and sweetened orange flavoured sprinkles
  • SWEET & CRUNCHY. Dipped in rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with tangy orange pieces. Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1987. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (50%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanillin), Brown Rice, Sweetened Orange Flavoured Pieces (16%)(Humectant (Glycerol), Apple Purée, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Rice Starch, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Curcumin)), White Rice.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain sesame seeds and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

108g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1979kJ / 472kcal356kJ / 85kcal
Fat20.0g3.6g
Saturates12.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate65.4g11.8g
Sugars32.9g5.9g
Fibre5.1g0.9g
Protein5.1g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These are very nice with the chocolate and orange

5 stars

These are very nice with the chocolate and orange flavour and are good value for money. It's hard to eat only one at a time!

delicious, taste strong orange flavour, moresome

5 stars

Delicious, tasty strong of orange - the taste is almost akin or as nice as the classic 'Jaffa cakes' flavour, so tempting always want more. I recommend them to anyone who likes rice cakes and wants a delicious flavour too. One of the best tesco branded flavours I have found. All due to the tiny crystalised orange bits over the top of the dark chocolate.

Yummy

5 stars

Yummy. All the taste of jaffa cakes without the calories. One rice cake is as filling as 3 jaffa cakes. Kids love them not just me.

THESE ARE HEAVENLY MILK FREE SNACKS

5 stars

I love these, they are really great, no dairy, great taste, Tesco have a nack of getting things right, unlike SOME companies dare I mention the name... GOODFELLAS

