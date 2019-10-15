Tesco Dark Chocolate & Orange Rice Cakes 108G

These are very nice with the chocolate and orange
These are very nice with the chocolate and orange flavour and are good value for money. It's hard to eat only one at a time!
delicious, taste strong orange flavour, moresome
Delicious, tasty strong of orange - the taste is almost akin or as nice as the classic 'Jaffa cakes' flavour, so tempting always want more. I recommend them to anyone who likes rice cakes and wants a delicious flavour too. One of the best tesco branded flavours I have found. All due to the tiny crystalised orange bits over the top of the dark chocolate.
Yummy
Yummy. All the taste of jaffa cakes without the calories. One rice cake is as filling as 3 jaffa cakes. Kids love them not just me.
THESE ARE HEAVENLY MILK FREE SNACKS
I love these, they are really great, no dairy, great taste, Tesco have a nack of getting things right, unlike SOME companies dare I mention the name... GOODFELLAS