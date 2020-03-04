Scholl Party Feet Ball Foot Cushions 1 Pair

Product Description
- Ball of Foot Cushions
- Scholl Ball of Foot Cushions are ultra-thin soft gel cushions for all day foot protection. Helps prevent burning pain in the balls of your feet.
- With GelActiv technology
- Clear gel, slim and discreet design
- Non-slip technology, designed not to slip in shoe
- Fits comfortably in most women's shoes
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Place in your shoe under the ball of your foot
- How to use:
- Identify left and right foot symbols on each cushion
- Trial placement in the shoe before removing the protective film
- Ensure the cushion sits under the ball of foot with the pointy end facing the heel (see picture for accurate placement)
- Peel protective film off cushions and apply to the shoe sticky side down
- Reposition if required, ensuring the cushions are in the same position in each shoe
- Take care when removing, pull slowly and gently out of the shoe, applying pressure to the shoe insole next to the cushion with the other hand
- Replace after 6 months or first signs of wear
Warnings
- Caution: Discontinue use if discomfort or irritation occurs, do not use in contact with broken or irritated skin
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- U.K.
Safety information
