Sevenseas Perf 7 Prime Man 50+ 60'S

Sevenseas Perf 7 Prime Man 50+ 60'S
£ 13.00
£0.22/each

Product Description

  • 30 Tablets with Vitamins and Minerals & 30 Capsules of Fish Oil and Collagen.
  • Seven Seas Perfect7 Prime: You may take action to combat the signs of ageing on the outside, but do you do enough against the signs of ageing from the inside to help stay looking and feeling youthful?
  • Our experts have boosted the ingredients and benefits of Perfect7 Man and developed those into Perfect7 Prime so you can continue to enjoy life to the full in your prime years.
  • Perfect7 Prime contains a boost of Omega-3 plus Collagen, with copper which contributes to the maintenance of normal connective tissues.
  • Specifically tailored to support*
  • *Perfect7 Prime Man has been specifically designed to support:
  • 1 Muscles and Bones: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function and bones
  • 2 Energy: Vitamin B6 and Iron contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • 3 Heart: EPA & DHA contribute to normal function of the heart†
  • 4 Brain Support: DHA contributes to normal brain function**
  • 5 Vision: Vitamin B2 contributes to maintenance of normal vision
  • 6 Immunity: Selenium contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • 7 Collagen formation: Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
  • **The beneficial effect for brain function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA/EPA.
  • Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Take one tablet (Blue blister) and one capsule (Silver blister) a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dose.

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Return to

  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.
  • Have any questions or comments?
  • Visit www.seven-seas.com

Net Contents

60 x Tablets/Capsules

Safety information

    • Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Hydrolysed Collagen (Fish), Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Vitamin D Prep, (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL Alpha Tocopherol)

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Capsule% NRV
    Fish Oil615 mg
    Providing Omega-3 Nutrients400 mg
    Of which EPA203 mg
    Of which DHA135 mg
    Fish Collagen100 mg
    Vitamin D0.75 µg15
    Vitamin C12 mg15
    NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
    • Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen

    Information

    Ingredients

    Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Calcium Pantothenate, Folic Acid Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Folic Acid), Ferrous Fumarate, Potassium Iodide Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Potassium Iodide), Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Talc), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Grape Extract (Sulphites) (Grape Extract, Maltodextrin), L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Vitamin B12), Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin B1, Beta Carotene Prep. (Modified Maize Starch, Beta Carotene, Water, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Magnesium Stearate, Biotin Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Biotin), Vitamin B2, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Maize Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite Prep. (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Selenite), Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Chloride

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Tablet% NRV
    Vitamin D5 µg100
    Vitamin E 40 mg ɑ-TE333
    Vitamin C 60 mg75
    Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 8 mg727
    Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 4 mg286
    Niacin 18 mg NE113
    Vitamin B6 10 mg714
    Folic Acid 400 µg200
    Vitamin B12 9 µg360
    Biotin 45 µg90
    Pantothenic Acid 40 mg667
    Magnesium 75 mg20
    Iron 12 mg86
    Zinc 15 mg150
    Copper 1 mg100
    Manganese 0.5 mg25
    Selenium 100 µg182
    Chromium 50 µg125
    Iodine 200 µg133
    NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

