Sevenseas Perf 7 Prime Man 50+ 60'S
Offer
Product Description
- 30 Tablets with Vitamins and Minerals & 30 Capsules of Fish Oil and Collagen.
- Seven Seas Perfect7 Prime: You may take action to combat the signs of ageing on the outside, but do you do enough against the signs of ageing from the inside to help stay looking and feeling youthful?
- Our experts have boosted the ingredients and benefits of Perfect7 Man and developed those into Perfect7 Prime so you can continue to enjoy life to the full in your prime years.
- Perfect7 Prime contains a boost of Omega-3 plus Collagen, with copper which contributes to the maintenance of normal connective tissues.
- Specifically tailored to support*
- *Perfect7 Prime Man has been specifically designed to support:
- 1 Muscles and Bones: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function and bones
- 2 Energy: Vitamin B6 and Iron contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- 3 Heart: EPA & DHA contribute to normal function of the heart†
- 4 Brain Support: DHA contributes to normal brain function**
- 5 Vision: Vitamin B2 contributes to maintenance of normal vision
- 6 Immunity: Selenium contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- 7 Collagen formation: Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
- **The beneficial effect for brain function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA/EPA.
- Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen
Information
Allergy Information
Storage
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Take one tablet (Blue blister) and one capsule (Silver blister) a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dose.
Warnings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- UK.
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Net Contents
60 x Tablets/Capsules
Safety information
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Hydrolysed Collagen (Fish), Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Vitamin D Prep, (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Capsule % NRV Fish Oil 615 mg Providing Omega-3 Nutrients 400 mg Of which EPA 203 mg Of which DHA 135 mg Fish Collagen 100 mg Vitamin D 0.75 µg 15 Vitamin C 12 mg 15 NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
Information
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Calcium Pantothenate, Folic Acid Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Folic Acid), Ferrous Fumarate, Potassium Iodide Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, Potassium Iodide), Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Talc), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Grape Extract (Sulphites) (Grape Extract, Maltodextrin), L-Cysteine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Vitamin B12), Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin B1, Beta Carotene Prep. (Modified Maize Starch, Beta Carotene, Water, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Magnesium Stearate, Biotin Prep. (Dicalcium Phosphate, Biotin), Vitamin B2, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Maize Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Copper Sulphate, Sodium Selenite Prep. (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Selenite), Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Chloride
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Tablet % NRV Vitamin D 5 µg 100 Vitamin E 40 mg ɑ-TE 333 Vitamin C 60 mg 75 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 8 mg 727 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 4 mg 286 Niacin 18 mg NE 113 Vitamin B6 10 mg 714 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 9 µg 360 Biotin 45 µg 90 Pantothenic Acid 40 mg 667 Magnesium 75 mg 20 Iron 12 mg 86 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1 mg 100 Manganese 0.5 mg 25 Selenium 100 µg 182 Chromium 50 µg 125 Iodine 200 µg 133 NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
