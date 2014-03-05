By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seven Seas Perfect 7 Prime Woman 50+60S

Seven Seas Perfect 7 Prime Woman 50+60S
£ 13.00
£0.22/each

Product Description

  • 30 Tablets with Vitamins and Minerals & 30 Capsules of Fish Oil and Collagen.
  • Seven Seas Perfect7 Prime: You may take action to combat the signs of ageing on the outside, but do you do enough against the signs of ageing from the inside to help stay looking and feeling youthful?
  • Our experts have boosted the ingredients and benefits of Perfect7 Woman and developed those into Perfect7 Prime so you can continue to enjoy life to the full in your prime years.
  • Perfect7 Prime contains a boost of Omega-3 plus Collagen, with Vitamin B6 which helps regulate hormonal activity as you get into your prime.
  • Specifically tailored to support*
  • *Perfect7 Prime Woman has been specifically designed to support:
  • 1 Energy: Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • 2 Bones: Calcium & Vitamin D contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
  • 3 Vision: Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision
  • 4 Collagen formation: Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin
  • 5 Hair, Skin & Nails: Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails
  • 6 Brain Support: DHA contributes to normal brain function**
  • 7 Heart: EPA & DHA contribute to normal function of the heart†
  • **The beneficial effect for brain function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA/EPA
  • Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen
  • Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Calcium & Vitamin D contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin
  • Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails
  • DHA contributes to normal brain function
  • EPA & DHA contribute to normal function of the heart

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Take one table (Purple blister) and one capsule (Silver blister) a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dose.

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS.
  • If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.
  • Have any questions or comments?
  • Visit www.seven-seas.com

Net Contents

60 x Tablets/Capsules

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS. If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.

    • Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Hydrolysed Collagen (Fish), Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Vitamin D Prep, (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL Alpha Tocopherol)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Capsule%NRV
    Fish Oil615 mg
    Providing Omega-3 Nutrients400 mg
    Of which EPA203 mg
    Of which DHA135 mg
    Fish Collagen100 mg
    Vitamin D0.75 µg15
    Vitamin C12 mg15
    NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
    • Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen

    Information

    Ingredients

    Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Talc), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin A Prep. (Maltodextrin, Acacia, Maize Starch, Vitamin A Acetate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Calcium Pantothenate, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Maize Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Vitamin B12), Sodium Selenite Prep. (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Selenite), Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia Gum, Sucrose, Vitamin K), Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Chromium Chloride

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer Tablet%NRV
    Vitamin A 800 µg RE100
    Vitamin D 5 µg100
    Vitamin E 10 mg α-TE83
    Vitamin K 20 µg27
    Vitamin C 60 mg75
    Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 1.4 mg127
    Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.6 mg114
    Niacin 18 mg NE113
    Vitamin B6 2 mg143
    Folic Acid 200 µg100
    Vitamin B12 1 µg40
    Biotin 150 µg300
    Pantothenic Acid 6 mg100
    Calcium 200 mg25
    Phosphorus 145 mg21
    Magnesium 100 mg27
    Iron14 mg100
    Zinc15 mg150
    Copper1 mg100
    Manganese1 mg50
    Selenium25 µg45
    Chromium25 µg63
    Iodine150 µg100
    NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

