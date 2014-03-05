Seven Seas Perfect 7 Prime Woman 50+60S
Offer
Product Description
- 30 Tablets with Vitamins and Minerals & 30 Capsules of Fish Oil and Collagen.
- Seven Seas Perfect7 Prime: You may take action to combat the signs of ageing on the outside, but do you do enough against the signs of ageing from the inside to help stay looking and feeling youthful?
- Our experts have boosted the ingredients and benefits of Perfect7 Woman and developed those into Perfect7 Prime so you can continue to enjoy life to the full in your prime years.
- Perfect7 Prime contains a boost of Omega-3 plus Collagen, with Vitamin B6 which helps regulate hormonal activity as you get into your prime.
- Specifically tailored to support*
- *Perfect7 Prime Woman has been specifically designed to support:
- 1 Energy: Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- 2 Bones: Calcium & Vitamin D contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
- 3 Vision: Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision
- 4 Collagen formation: Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin
- 5 Hair, Skin & Nails: Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails
- 6 Brain Support: DHA contributes to normal brain function**
- 7 Heart: EPA & DHA contribute to normal function of the heart†
- **The beneficial effect for brain function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg DHA/EPA
- Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen
- Iron contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Calcium & Vitamin D contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
- Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal vision
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin
- Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, skin and nails
- DHA contributes to normal brain function
- EPA & DHA contribute to normal function of the heart
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Take one table (Purple blister) and one capsule (Silver blister) a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dose.
Warnings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS.
- If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- UK.
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Net Contents
60 x Tablets/Capsules
Safety information
Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON WHICH CAN BE HARMFUL TO YOUNG CHILDREN IF CONSUMED IN EXCESS. If you are pregnant, trying to become pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
- Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Hydrolysed Collagen (Fish), Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Ascorbic Acid, Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Vitamin D Prep, (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL Alpha Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Capsule %NRV Fish Oil 615 mg Providing Omega-3 Nutrients 400 mg Of which EPA 203 mg Of which DHA 135 mg Fish Collagen 100 mg Vitamin D 0.75 µg 15 Vitamin C 12 mg 15 NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
- Natural source marine oil with omega-3 & collagen
Information
Ingredients
Dicalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose), Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E Prep. (DL Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Silicon Dioxide), Crosslinked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Tablet Coat (Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose, Talc), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Silicon Dioxide, Vitamin A Prep. (Maltodextrin, Acacia, Maize Starch, Vitamin A Acetate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Calcium Pantothenate, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia, Maize Starch, Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12 Prep. (Mannitol, Vitamin B12), Sodium Selenite Prep. (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Sodium Selenite), Vitamin K Prep. (Acacia Gum, Sucrose, Vitamin K), Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Chromium Chloride
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Batch Number See Base of Pack
Nutrition
Typical Values Per Tablet %NRV Vitamin A 800 µg RE 100 Vitamin D 5 µg 100 Vitamin E 10 mg α-TE 83 Vitamin K 20 µg 27 Vitamin C 60 mg 75 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 1.4 mg 127 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.6 mg 114 Niacin 18 mg NE 113 Vitamin B6 2 mg 143 Folic Acid 200 µg 100 Vitamin B12 1 µg 40 Biotin 150 µg 300 Pantothenic Acid 6 mg 100 Calcium 200 mg 25 Phosphorus 145 mg 21 Magnesium 100 mg 27 Iron 14 mg 100 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1 mg 100 Manganese 1 mg 50 Selenium 25 µg 45 Chromium 25 µg 63 Iodine 150 µg 100 NRV = Nutrient Reference Value - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020