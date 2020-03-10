By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
All Natural Slims Snaps Original 75G

All Natural Slims Snaps Original 75G
£ 1.00
£0.13/10g

Offer

Amounts per 5g Serving/Cracker
  • Energy77kJ 18kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1557kJ

Product Description

  • Original Flavour Wheat Crackers
  • Our Multigrain Pops are a freshly popped cracker's that are low calorie and an ideal bread replacement.
  • They can be enjoyed and eaten in a number of ways and come in three flavours Original, Onion and Honey.
  • All natural
  • Bread replacement
  • Low calorie and fat
  • Pack size: 75G
  • Low calorie
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Unbleached Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, White Corn Flour, Water, Stabiliser [E322] (Soya), Long Grain Parboiled Brown Rice, Salt, Soybean Oil (Soya), Natural Flavour, Natural Sweetener (Stevia)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened please reseal to ensure freshness.For Best Before see Bag Tie

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Name and address

  • Unit 12,
  • Roslea Enterprise Park,
  • Co Fermanagh,
  • BT92 7FH.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • This product should reach you in first class condition. If it does not, please send the pack to our Consumer Services Department at the address below, stating when and where you purchased it and we will be happy to reimburse you.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g Cracker% Adult RI Per Serving
Energy1557kJ77kJ
-367kcal18kcal<1%
Fat1.4g0.1g0%
of which saturates0.4g0g0%
Carbohydrate75.5g3.8g1%
of which sugars4.6g0.2g0%
Fibre3.4g0.2g<1%
Protein11.4g0.6g<1%
Salt0.7g0g<1%
RI= Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

