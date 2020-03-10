All Natural Slims Snaps Original 75G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1557kJ
Product Description
- Original Flavour Wheat Crackers
- Our Multigrain Pops are a freshly popped cracker's that are low calorie and an ideal bread replacement.
- They can be enjoyed and eaten in a number of ways and come in three flavours Original, Onion and Honey.
- All natural
- Bread replacement
- Low calorie and fat
- Pack size: 75G
- Low calorie
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, White Corn Flour, Water, Stabiliser [E322] (Soya), Long Grain Parboiled Brown Rice, Salt, Soybean Oil (Soya), Natural Flavour, Natural Sweetener (Stevia)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once opened please reseal to ensure freshness.For Best Before see Bag Tie
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Name and address
- Unit 12,
- Roslea Enterprise Park,
- Co Fermanagh,
- BT92 7FH.
Return to
- Guarantee
- This product should reach you in first class condition. If it does not, please send the pack to our Consumer Services Department at the address below, stating when and where you purchased it and we will be happy to reimburse you.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Phone: 028 6775 1171
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5g Cracker
|% Adult RI Per Serving
|Energy
|1557kJ
|77kJ
|-
|367kcal
|18kcal
|<1%
|Fat
|1.4g
|0.1g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|75.5g
|3.8g
|1%
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|0.2g
|0%
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Protein
|11.4g
|0.6g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.7g
|0g
|<1%
|RI= Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
