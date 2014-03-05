Haliborange Acd Vitamin Orange 120'S Tablets
Offer
Product Description
- 120 Orange flavour, Vitamins A, C, D chewable tablets with sugar and sweetener - Food Supplement
- Haliborange Vitamins A, C & D are a tasty way for the whole family to get some of the essential vitamins they need everyday.
- Haliborange Vitamins A, C & D tablets contain essential nutrients to support your familys' every day health and well being:
- Vitamin A supports normal vision
- Vitamin C supports the immune system and helps the body absorb iron
- Vitamin D essential for normal bone growth & development of bones in children, contributes to normal muscle function
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk).
- Everyday health
- For the whole family
- Vitamin A: to support normal vision
- Vitamin C: to support the immune system
- Vitamin D: to support bone
- Delicious orange flavour
- Free from artificial flavours & preservatives
Information
Ingredients
lsomalt, Sucrose, Vitamin C Prep. (Ascorbic Acid, Maize Starch), Sodium Ascorbate, Talc, Aluminium Silicate, Glazing Agents: Shellac Prep. (Shellac, Polyvinylpyrollidone, Acetylated Monoglycerides), Carnauba Wax, Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Beta Carotene Prep. (Beta Carotene, Gelatin, Maltose, Acacia Gum, Sucrose), Vitamin A Prep. (Maltodextrin, Acacia, Corn Starch, Retinyl Palmitate, DL Alpha Tocopherol), Acacia Gum, Vitamin D Prep. (Sucrose, Acacia Gum, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Soya Bean Oil, Cholecalciferol), Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Gelatin, Flavour: Orange Oil (0.2%), Sweetener: Sodium Saccharin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Daily Intake
- Children over 3 years of age - take one tablet a day. We know adults also love the taste and you can follow the same guide. Crunch and chew to enjoy the Haliborange experience. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Woman who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult a healthcare professional before taking this product.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- haliborange.com
- 0800 0728 777
Net Contents
120 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per tablet
|% NRV**
|Vitamin A
|400µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|5µg
|100
|Vitamin C
|60mg
|75
|**NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. Woman who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult a healthcare professional before taking this product. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
