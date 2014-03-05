Haliborange Omega 3 Teen Softies 30'S
Product Description
- 30 Orange Multivitamin with Omega-3 Softies-Food Supplement.
- Haliborange Omega-3 & Multivitamins Softies contain 8 essential vitamins and are a delicious orange flavour.
- -Flaxseed Oil: A source of essential Omega-3 (ALA) fatty acids.
- -Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision
- -Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system
- -Vitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance
- Haliborange Multivitamin & Omega-3 Softies are a tasty way for your teenage child to get some of the essential vitamins they need every day.
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Flaxseed Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Natural Orange Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Colour: Carmines, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Bottom of Jar.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended daily intake: Children over 12 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.
- REPLACE LID SECURELY.
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Softies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 1 Softie
|% NRV*
|Flaxseed Oil
|220 mg
|ALA Nutrients
|100 mg
|Vitamin A
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|2.5 µg
|50
|Vitamin E
|6 mg α-TE
|50
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Niacin
|8 mg NE
|50
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5)
|6 mg
|100
|Providing Omega-3
|-
|-
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
