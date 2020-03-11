Gillette Venus Smooth Razor

Excellent!
Easy to hold handle, stays with every contour on your legs. Very close shave.
Excellent!
I've tried various razors and found this to be my favourite. Having a allergy to a lot of metals I always react after using razors but not this one. It gives a wonderful smooth finish.
Excellent!
I have been using this razor for 15 years its brilliant and it makes me smooth and not feeling sore its great.
Excellent!
I’ve used Venus razors for a very long time and would never think about using anything else
Excellent!
My go-to choice for razor heads. I have used the Flexi-ball Gilette razor ever since it first came on the shelves yet hate the 'soap bar' razor heads it comes with. I always come back to this. (I did exactly the same after the awful Olay heads!) Nothing beats the classic. No mess and no fuss! A clean, close and comfortable shave every time. A little pricey so I stock up when on offer.
Excellent!
Been using Venus razors since they were Pink. Keep getting better with each re-invention.
great
leaves skin smooth.easy to use&easy to change blades
Venus classic razors
Loved this product .wonderfully comfortable,clean shave.Only problem is that it is a shade prices.Howevere would recommend it.
MY FAVOURITE FRIEND
Gillette Venus is the ideal companion for everyday use and for breaks and holidays. Leaving skin hair-free and smooth. I use it every couple of days and it is so efficient.
Smooth legs
Great shave , smooth legs and reasonable price. Only negative is I do find the blades go blunt rather quickly. However overall would recommend