By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gillette Venus Smooth Razor

4.5(128)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Venus Smooth Razor
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

  • Gillette Venus Smooth women's razor is the first 3-bladed razor designed for women. It features 3 curve-hugging blades surrounded by protective cushions which smooth out skin for a close and clean shave in just 1 stroke. It also features a blue indicator strip that fades away to tell you when you are longer getting the optimal Venus shave.
  • Lubrastrip helps keep the razor gliding across your skin with comfort
  • Razor with 3 curve-hugging razor blades for a smooth shave
  • The pivoting, rounded head hugs curves and fits easily into hard-to-shave areas
  • Ergonomic handles shaped to allow the razor to be held in multiple positions
  • Soft-grip gel handle provides great control in wet and slippery conditions
  • Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

128 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Easy to hold handle, stays with every contour on your legs. Very close shave.

Excellent!

5 stars

I've tried various razors and found this to be my favourite. Having a allergy to a lot of metals I always react after using razors but not this one. It gives a wonderful smooth finish.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using this razor for 15 years its brilliant and it makes me smooth and not feeling sore its great.

Excellent!

5 stars

I’ve used Venus razors for a very long time and would never think about using anything else

Excellent!

5 stars

My go-to choice for razor heads. I have used the Flexi-ball Gilette razor ever since it first came on the shelves yet hate the 'soap bar' razor heads it comes with. I always come back to this. (I did exactly the same after the awful Olay heads!) Nothing beats the classic. No mess and no fuss! A clean, close and comfortable shave every time. A little pricey so I stock up when on offer.

Excellent!

5 stars

Been using Venus razors since they were Pink. Keep getting better with each re-invention.

great

4 stars

leaves skin smooth.easy to use&easy to change blades

Venus classic razors

4 stars

Loved this product .wonderfully comfortable,clean shave.Only problem is that it is a shade prices.Howevere would recommend it.

MY FAVOURITE FRIEND

5 stars

Gillette Venus is the ideal companion for everyday use and for breaks and holidays. Leaving skin hair-free and smooth. I use it every couple of days and it is so efficient.

Smooth legs

3 stars

Great shave , smooth legs and reasonable price. Only negative is I do find the blades go blunt rather quickly. However overall would recommend

1-10 of 128 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gillette Venus Smooth Blades 4 Pack

£ 8.00
£2.00/each

Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Razor

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Gillette Venus Comfort Glide With Olay Razor

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor

£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here