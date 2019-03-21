Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Spa Breeze Razor

Excellent!
Great razor! That fact that's having a refill it's definitely a plus! It doesn't irritate my skin and it's really easy to use it!
Works but ...
I love this razor the first time I brought it I loved it but the bars seem to go really quickly and the heads are actually quite expensive which is a shame 😩
Not worth the money
I bought these on offer, but would never buy them again. The top and bottom additions wear away really quickly leaving uncomfortable plastic bits to pull over shaved legs along with the razor.
Excellent!
i use many different ones if the gel bar blades they are fab
Excellent!
i have used these for many years and couldnt and wouldnt think of using anything else.
Excellent!
This razor is amazing and great value for money. I suffer with psoriasis and always struggle to find a razor that is comfortable and doesnt cut my skin to shredds! This razor is comfortable to use, doesnt cut my skin and glides over my skin nicely leaving it smooth and feeling fresh. I thoroughly recomend this razor to all women especially those with sensitive skin or suffering with skin conditions.
Excellent!
Great as far as shaving and not requiring shaving foam. However, the soap can get a little slippy, so be careful to rise thoroughly. It's the only razor blades I use but are seeming to be harder to purchase, as in availability in-store. Clean, close and comfortable shave,all I can ask for .
Unnecessary amounts of plastic in this packaging!
I’m sorry but I do love this product but I hate it’s packaging and how thoughtless you as a company are being with the completely unnecessary amounts of packaging in this..
Excellent!
My favourite razor! Skin is so smooth and delicate. Lov this razor. Definitely recommend!
Excellent!
The only complaint the gel soap things don't last as long as I'd like but it gives a great shave my legs and under arm feel soft and silky. I've never found other shaver like this