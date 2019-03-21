By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Spa Breeze Razor

image 1 of Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Spa Breeze Razor
£ 8.00
£8.00/each
  • Wrap your skin in Comfort with Venus ComfortGlide Spa Breeze women's razor. With 3 curve-hugging blades and built-in Soap Bars that release lush body butters with a White Tea Scent for an incredible glide, comfort and shaving experience.
  • Flexible moisture bars release light body butters, helping the razor glide seamlessly over the skin
  • Razor with 3 curve-hugging blades for a smooth shave
  • The pivoting, rounded head hugs curves and fits easily into hard-to-shave areas
  • Ergonomic handles shaped to allow the razor to be held in multiple positions
  • Soft-grip gel handle provides great control in wet and slippery conditions
  • White Tea Scent
  • Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus

Lubrastrip: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tocopheryl Acetate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil; BHT; Glycol, Gel Bar: Sodium Stearate; Propylene Glycol; Glycerin; Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sorbitol; Sodium Myristate; Squalane; Polyethylene; Polybutene; Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil; Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil; PEG-45M; PEG-90M; Garcinia Indica Seed Butter; Lauryl Dimethicone/Polyglycerin-3 Crosspolymer; Parfum; PEG-7M; Stearic Acid; Paraffinum Liquidum; Niacinamide; Panthenol; Tocopheryl Acetate; Myristic Acid; Sodium Chloride; Hexyl Cinnamal; Alcohol; Polyquaternium-10; Silica; Tris(Tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) Citrate; Tetrasodium Etidronate; Pentasodium Pentetate; Limonene; Linalool; Dipropylene Glycol; Sodium Citrate; BHT; Sodiumacetate; Tocopherol; Isopropyl Alcohol; CI 17200

Poland

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great razor! That fact that's having a refill it's definitely a plus! It doesn't irritate my skin and it's really easy to use it!

Works but ...

4 stars

I love this razor the first time I brought it I loved it but the bars seem to go really quickly and the heads are actually quite expensive which is a shame &#128553;

Not worth the money

1 stars

I bought these on offer, but would never buy them again. The top and bottom additions wear away really quickly leaving uncomfortable plastic bits to pull over shaved legs along with the razor.

Excellent!

5 stars

i use many different ones if the gel bar blades they are fab

Excellent!

5 stars

i have used these for many years and couldnt and wouldnt think of using anything else.

Excellent!

5 stars

This razor is amazing and great value for money. I suffer with psoriasis and always struggle to find a razor that is comfortable and doesnt cut my skin to shredds! This razor is comfortable to use, doesnt cut my skin and glides over my skin nicely leaving it smooth and feeling fresh. I thoroughly recomend this razor to all women especially those with sensitive skin or suffering with skin conditions.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great as far as shaving and not requiring shaving foam. However, the soap can get a little slippy, so be careful to rise thoroughly. It's the only razor blades I use but are seeming to be harder to purchase, as in availability in-store. Clean, close and comfortable shave,all I can ask for .

Unnecessary amounts of plastic in this packaging!

2 stars

I’m sorry but I do love this product but I hate it’s packaging and how thoughtless you as a company are being with the completely unnecessary amounts of packaging in this..

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite razor! Skin is so smooth and delicate. Lov this razor. Definitely recommend!

Excellent!

5 stars

The only complaint the gel soap things don't last as long as I'd like but it gives a great shave my legs and under arm feel soft and silky. I've never found other shaver like this

