Philips Oneblade Face & Body Trimmer

4.5(66)Write a review
image 1 of Philips Oneblade Face & Body Trimmer
£ 50.00
Product Description

  • OneBlade QP2620/25 Face + Body
  • The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary new technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system - a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and easily shave off any length of hair on your face or body. Includes two blades - one for face and one for body. Trim your beard with one of the 3 stubble combs (1, 3 and 5 mm) and your body with the body comb (3 mm) in any direction. Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds! Attach the skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas. Attach the body comb (3 mm) for an easy trim in any direction. The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free. * Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
  • 100-240 V
  • 50-60 Hz
  • OneBlade Face + Body can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair
  • Includes 2 blades, one for your face and one for your body. Use wet or dry
  • Includes 3 stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm) + body comb (3 mm) for an even trim on face or body
  • Click-on skin guard gives extra protection on sensitive areas
  • Each Blade lasts 4 months
  • Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance

Information

Produce of

Made in Indonesia. Designed in The Netherlands

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • www.philips.com/oneblade

Great shaver

5 stars

Brilliant little shaver easy to use not cheap but you get what you pay for

He doesn't score exactly. neither on the face nor

2 stars

He doesn't score exactly. neither on the face nor on the body

The product has great feathures

5 stars

The product is very easy to use. It loads quickly, thanks to the interchangeable tips you can cut your hair to a different length. Recommend

Great product

4 stars

Product is good the only downside is the grooming attachment keeps coming off with the lightest touch if that’s sorted out by Philips it would have 5 star ⭐️

This shaver isn't the best

3 stars

My son used this shaver and he's got heavy growth I had a go and it's pretty poor used when I was in the shower with foam and I still had to have a shave

amazing for eczema.

5 stars

The first time I used this product it was amazing, I didn't break out after shaving. it shaved really close, just like a traditional razor would, however it didn't leave any redness. My face wasn't sore. It was very smooth and still is (post 5 days). I suffer from eczema, so using this razor hasn't inflamed my skin. I also have used this on my body, its amazing. very quick. I can't recommend this enough, and will be buying my friends one of these for there birthdays!. The downside to this product is the razor itself, doesn't have an charging indicator. only on the plug. battery life is fair, 45 mins of run time. is enough. You can shave your face in 5mins. Your whole body (armpits, chest, privates) in 10 mins. and still have enough battery life.

Just great, so handy

5 stars

Brilliant little shaver so handy, I have used this for around six months now and it has been great. It gives me a really precise shave, no more Irritating the skin, great trimmer as well a brilliant all in one product.

Didn't think it would be good

5 stars

I haven't had a close shave in years because normal blades caused me Razor burns or a bad rash so when my wife brought me this I thought what a waste of money. I was so wrong and clean shaved happy with no rash

Very Good

5 stars

Use it to shape my beard. It's very easy to use and performs well. Gives a very clean shave without irritation.

Does exactly what it says

5 stars

This product is great, rechargeable, able to use in the shower. Gives a good close shave and brilliant for trimming/clearing longer hair. I rate Oneblade 5 stars.

