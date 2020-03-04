Philips Oneblade Face & Body Trimmer

Great shaver
Brilliant little shaver easy to use not cheap but you get what you pay for
He doesn't score exactly. neither on the face nor
He doesn't score exactly. neither on the face nor on the body
The product has great feathures
The product is very easy to use. It loads quickly, thanks to the interchangeable tips you can cut your hair to a different length. Recommend
Great product
Product is good the only downside is the grooming attachment keeps coming off with the lightest touch if that’s sorted out by Philips it would have 5 star ⭐️
This shaver isn't the best
My son used this shaver and he's got heavy growth I had a go and it's pretty poor used when I was in the shower with foam and I still had to have a shave
amazing for eczema.
The first time I used this product it was amazing, I didn't break out after shaving. it shaved really close, just like a traditional razor would, however it didn't leave any redness. My face wasn't sore. It was very smooth and still is (post 5 days). I suffer from eczema, so using this razor hasn't inflamed my skin. I also have used this on my body, its amazing. very quick. I can't recommend this enough, and will be buying my friends one of these for there birthdays!. The downside to this product is the razor itself, doesn't have an charging indicator. only on the plug. battery life is fair, 45 mins of run time. is enough. You can shave your face in 5mins. Your whole body (armpits, chest, privates) in 10 mins. and still have enough battery life.
Just great, so handy
Brilliant little shaver so handy, I have used this for around six months now and it has been great. It gives me a really precise shave, no more Irritating the skin, great trimmer as well a brilliant all in one product.
Didn't think it would be good
I haven't had a close shave in years because normal blades caused me Razor burns or a bad rash so when my wife brought me this I thought what a waste of money. I was so wrong and clean shaved happy with no rash
Very Good
Use it to shape my beard. It's very easy to use and performs well. Gives a very clean shave without irritation.
Does exactly what it says
This product is great, rechargeable, able to use in the shower. Gives a good close shave and brilliant for trimming/clearing longer hair. I rate Oneblade 5 stars.