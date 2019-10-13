By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Garlic Pizza Bread 210G

Tesco Cheese & Garlic Pizza Bread 210G
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1274kJ 303kcal
    15%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1249kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • A Stonebaked pizza base topped with garlic oil and mozzarella cheese
  • Our Cheese and Garlic Pizza bread is stonebaked for a chewy, light texture and authentic taste
  • Drizzled in garlic oil and topped with creamy mozzarella
  • Stonedbaked base
  • Cook from frozen 12 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed oil, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)(10%), Garlic Purée, Yeast, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Oven cook from frozen.
190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5.
Place the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Jack's: Be food safe: {s}.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Very tasty and as good as any leading brand. Tesco always delivers and value for money.

Suprisingly brilliant!

5 stars

These are absolutely fantastic. Didn't expect much from them due to the price, but I actually much prefer them to the more expensive garlic bread with cheese flatbread that I used to buy. Can't recommend enough. Taste so nice.

Rubbish

2 stars

Rubbish. Cheese thrown on from a mile away. Garlic butter runs straight through the base so you're left munching on a circular piece of cardboard.

Freezer filler

5 stars

Great on its own for a snack, light lunch or late supper. Grated cheese or tomato on top adds to the taste and is well worth keeping a couple in the freezer as standby for surprise guests.

very good,unfortunetly not been available for s

5 stars

very good,unfortunetly not been available for some time,now the slices of flat garlic bread are also unavailable ,another product gone,along with price match.

Great Rustique taste.

5 stars

Grate a bit of your most favorite cheese on top of this Pizza Bread as it makes it's journey towards the oven for a splendid treat!

