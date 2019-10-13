Tesco Cheese & Garlic Pizza Bread 210G

Delicious
Very tasty and as good as any leading brand. Tesco always delivers and value for money.
Suprisingly brilliant!
These are absolutely fantastic. Didn't expect much from them due to the price, but I actually much prefer them to the more expensive garlic bread with cheese flatbread that I used to buy. Can't recommend enough. Taste so nice.
Rubbish
Rubbish. Cheese thrown on from a mile away. Garlic butter runs straight through the base so you're left munching on a circular piece of cardboard.
Freezer filler
Great on its own for a snack, light lunch or late supper. Grated cheese or tomato on top adds to the taste and is well worth keeping a couple in the freezer as standby for surprise guests.
very good,unfortunetly not been available for some time,now the slices of flat garlic bread are also unavailable ,another product gone,along with price match.
Great Rustique taste.
Grate a bit of your most favorite cheese on top of this Pizza Bread as it makes it's journey towards the oven for a splendid treat!