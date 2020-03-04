By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Thin Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314G

4(13)Write a review
Hearty Food Thin Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314G

1/2 of a pizza(144g**)
  • Energy1519kJ 361kcal
    18%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1055kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • A Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce and a blend Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar Cheeses.
  • HEARTY FOOD CO. Thin and Crispy Cheese and Tomato Pizza Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and Cheddar. At HEARTY FOOD CO. we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and cheddar
  • At Hearty Food Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Thin & crispy
  • 14 mins cook from frozen
  • Pack size: 314G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (22%), Water, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese (2%)(Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 220, 200, 7
Time: 12-14 minutes
Remove all packaging. Tastes best when cooked from frozen. Put the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes. Be food safe All appliances are different so this is a general guide. Make sure your food is piping hot before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.
    Tastes best when cooked from frozen.
    Put the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.
    Be food safe
    All appliances are different so this is a general guide.
    Make sure your food is piping hot before serving.
    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

314g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains(144g**)
Energy1055kJ / 251kcal1519kJ / 361kcal
Fat6.7g9.6g
Saturates3.1g4.5g
Carbohydrate35.5g51.1g
Sugars3.1g4.5g
Fibre2.3g3.3g
Protein10.9g15.7g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 314g typically weighs 288g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

13 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

5 stars

Great value and tastes good.A lot less calories than most per pizza. If you are going to eat unhealthy food dont let it harm your wallet too. I get these and cover with a tin of anchovies and cook.Fantastic!

very tasty Les

4 stars

very tasty Les

No point buying food if it’s tasteless.

2 stars

I normally buy the smallest size Tesco cheap pizza it’s my son’s favourite over any brands (!) As that wasn’t available we tried this one instead, sharing it. He ate some and said it was awful and would rather have nothing and I managed half of mine but I must admit it was pretty tasteless. I would much rather make cheese on toast.....

Excellent value

5 stars

Excellent value for the price, my daughter loves it and is a very fussy eater

My flatmate orders one every week, so I decided to

4 stars

My flatmate orders one every week, so I decided to give a try, and I'm not disappointed, especially compared with the spinach one.

8.25 inch pizza in oversize box

1 stars

This pizza came in a box 245mm square but the pizza is only 210mm (8.25 inch) wide. 35mm (1.4 inches) fresh air all the way round!

One for the kids...

5 stars

Plain and basic, just how the kids like it. Something for those fussy eaters!

Brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant

Very cheap however the base isn't like a normal pi

3 stars

Very cheap however the base isn't like a normal pizza base; crunchy like toast, lots of air and hardly any flavour.

Good value cheap pizza

4 stars

Surprisingly good amount of cheese for a cheap pizza, this was tasty and very good value, I would buy this again.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

