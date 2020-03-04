Hearty Food Thin Cheese & Tomato Pizza 314G

Great value
Great value and tastes good.A lot less calories than most per pizza. If you are going to eat unhealthy food dont let it harm your wallet too. I get these and cover with a tin of anchovies and cook.Fantastic!
very tasty Les
very tasty Les
No point buying food if it’s tasteless.
I normally buy the smallest size Tesco cheap pizza it’s my son’s favourite over any brands (!) As that wasn’t available we tried this one instead, sharing it. He ate some and said it was awful and would rather have nothing and I managed half of mine but I must admit it was pretty tasteless. I would much rather make cheese on toast.....
Excellent value
Excellent value for the price, my daughter loves it and is a very fussy eater
My flatmate orders one every week, so I decided to
My flatmate orders one every week, so I decided to give a try, and I'm not disappointed, especially compared with the spinach one.
8.25 inch pizza in oversize box
This pizza came in a box 245mm square but the pizza is only 210mm (8.25 inch) wide. 35mm (1.4 inches) fresh air all the way round!
One for the kids...
Plain and basic, just how the kids like it. Something for those fussy eaters!
Brilliant
Brilliant
Very cheap however the base isn't like a normal pi
Very cheap however the base isn't like a normal pizza base; crunchy like toast, lots of air and hardly any flavour.
Good value cheap pizza
Surprisingly good amount of cheese for a cheap pizza, this was tasty and very good value, I would buy this again.