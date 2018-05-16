By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St.Tropez Pre Shower Self-Tanning Mousse 120Ml

St.Tropez Pre Shower Self-Tanning Mousse 120Ml
£ 15.00
£12.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Gradual Tan One Minute Everyday Pre-Shower Tanning Mousse
  • Build your ultimate sunkissed glow in just one minute with our easiest and quickest everyday pre-shower tanning mousse.
  • This revolutionary and hydrating mousse is quick and easy to apply and fits perfectly into your daily routine. Its luxurious foam texture is applied to Dry Skin, with a subtle sheen to ensure no patches are missed. After allowing to set for One Minute, simply shower as normal and your subtle, natural looking, sunkissed glow will gradually develop over 8 hours. Apply daily to build your ultimate depth of tan, as desired. Formulated with jojoba extract, it nourishes skin.
  • Shower after 1 minute
  • Unique patent pending formula
  • Pack size: 120ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Dihydroxyacetone, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Propylene Glycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Coco-Glucoside, Isopentyldiol, Divinyldimethicone/Dimethicone Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride, Betaine, Sodium Metabisulfite, Poloxamer 338, PPG-12/SMDI Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Tocopherol, Caprylyl Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Geraniol, Linalool, C12-13 Pareth-23, C12-13 Pareth-3, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply, shower and be ready to glow.
  • Apply to dry skin, 1 min wait, shower and dry

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.

Return to

  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.
  • UK: 020 7845 6330
  • www.sttropeztan.com

Net Contents

120ml ℮

