St.Tropez Pre Shower Self-Tanning Mousse 120Ml

Product Description
- Gradual Tan One Minute Everyday Pre-Shower Tanning Mousse
- Build your ultimate sunkissed glow in just one minute with our easiest and quickest everyday pre-shower tanning mousse.
- This revolutionary and hydrating mousse is quick and easy to apply and fits perfectly into your daily routine. Its luxurious foam texture is applied to Dry Skin, with a subtle sheen to ensure no patches are missed. After allowing to set for One Minute, simply shower as normal and your subtle, natural looking, sunkissed glow will gradually develop over 8 hours. Apply daily to build your ultimate depth of tan, as desired. Formulated with jojoba extract, it nourishes skin.
- Shower after 1 minute
- Unique patent pending formula
- Pack size: 120ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water/Eau), Dihydroxyacetone, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Propylene Glycol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Coco-Glucoside, Isopentyldiol, Divinyldimethicone/Dimethicone Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride, Betaine, Sodium Metabisulfite, Poloxamer 338, PPG-12/SMDI Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Tocopherol, Caprylyl Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Geraniol, Linalool, C12-13 Pareth-23, C12-13 Pareth-3, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Apply, shower and be ready to glow.
- Apply to dry skin, 1 min wait, shower and dry
Name and address
- Made for:
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB.
Return to
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB.
- UK: 020 7845 6330
- www.sttropeztan.com
Net Contents
120ml ℮
