St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Mousse 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 25.00
£12.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Glow from within & achieve your most natural looking golden tan in just one application with our ultra-lightweight, skin protecting & tropical scented tanning water mousse.
  • Refresh and revive your skin with our purest formula yet. With 100% naturally derived DHA. It is infused with uplifting green mandarin water and tropical hibiscus flower extract to help combat the effects of pollution and environmental aggressors. This gentle, clear and freshly scented water mousse easily absorbs into skin, leaving a light gleam to guide your application. Within 4 to 8 hours, it develops into a flawless, streak-free golden tan that smells beautiful, lasts for days and fades evenly. For added convenience, there's no need to rinse off any guide colour - no transfer to clothing or bedding - and it is comfortable to wear all day.
  • Suitable for all skin tones and clinically proven to hydrate for up to 12 hours, it will leave your skin with a glowing, natural golden tan that lasts.
  • Natural glowing skin
  • 100% natural DHA
  • Formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates
  • Against animal testing
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Saccharide Isomerate, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Fruit Extract, Sodium Metabisulfite, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Linalool, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Sodium Citrate

Storage

Store below 30°C/86°F.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Golden Rules for the Perfect Sunless Tan:
  • Step 1: Exfoliate 24 hours prior to use. Moisturise dry areas including elbows, knees, ankles, feet and any light hair.
  • Step 2: For best results, apply using our tan applicator mitt in upward circular motions to the skin, ensuring all areas are covered and lightly glide excess tan over the hands and feet. The product gives a light gleam to guide application.
  • Step 3: Wait until touch dry before getting dressed. No need to rinse off. Before getting skin wet, allow 8 hours for your natural looking tan to fully develop.
  • Step 4: To prolong and maintain your tan, moisturise daily, exfoliate regularly and reapply as required.

Warnings

  • Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Wash palms after use. Self tan may stain. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Stop if irritation occurs. Do not get in eyes, if you do rinse well with water. Avoid contact with lips.
  • Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.

Return to

  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.
  • UK: 020 7845 6330
  • www.sttropeztan.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really easy to use , no staining , nice natural co

5 stars

Really easy to use , no staining , nice natural colour very pleased .

