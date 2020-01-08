St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Mousse 200Ml

Really easy to use , no staining , nice natural co
Really easy to use , no staining , nice natural colour very pleased .
Aqua (Water/Eau), Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, Saccharide Isomerate, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Fruit Extract, Sodium Metabisulfite, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Linalool, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Sodium Citrate
Store below 30°C/86°F.
Made in the UK
200ml ℮
Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Wash palms after use. Self tan may stain. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Stop if irritation occurs. Do not get in eyes, if you do rinse well with water. Avoid contact with lips. Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020