Piccolo Organic Blushing Berries Fruit

Good product but too expensive
Free after cashback, and baby likes them
good.
Loved It
Child loved it and wanted more! I’d probably go for something a little cheaper next time though as he ate it really quickly!
my little one loved it, but a bit pricey
Nice and convenient.
Useful
Enjoyed It
I purchased the Berry and pear smoothie for my daughter, she is no longer a toddler but still enjoys the odd smoothie pouch. She seemed to enjoy it but did not finish it as she said it was making her throat hurt.
Baby loved it :)
My son loves this
