Twinings Superblends Defence 40G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.69
£6.73/100g

Product Description

  • Citrus & Ginger flavoured Herbal Infusion with Green Tea, Echinacea root and added Vitamin C
  • Sourced with Care
  • Improving quality of life in the communities we source from. For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Superblends
  • Feeling great is the inspiration behind this carefully crafted Defence blend. A delicious combination of green tea, juicy fruit flavours and Echinacea root provides a comforting taste, while the added Vitamin C helps to support your immune system and helps you feel at your best every day.
  • What does it taste like?
  • A vibrant, unique blend with green tea, herbal ingredients and the delicious flavours of citrus fruits. The addition of a little ginger into the mix helps to make this Defence blend warm and smooth.
  • Echinacea
  • This is a tall plant with famously bright flowers and a spiky middle. People all over the world have used Echinacea root for hundreds of years.
  • Ginger
  • Ginger is one of the world's best-loved ingredients, used in food and drink across continents for its smooth, warm aromatic qualities.
  • Citrus
  • From the lemon in a sticky meringue pie to the slice of juicy lime in your favourite cold drink; the delicious zesty sweetness of citrus fruits is used to brighten up food and drinks all over the world.

By Appointment To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited, London.

  • Vit C supports the normal function of the immune system
  • Pack size: 40g
Information

Ingredients

Green Tea (26%), Ginger Root (15%), White Hibiscus, Cinnamon Bark, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Echinacea Root (9%), Lemon Peel (5%), Natural Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring (4%), Vitamin C (2%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.

Number of uses

This product contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444,
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*Per 200ml Serving*
Energy 3 kJ / 1 kcal7 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin C 10mg (12.5% of NRV**)20mg (25% of NRV**)
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes--
**Nutrient Reference Value--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

winter saviour!

5 stars

great taste and definitely one of my favourite teas in winter...warming and helps fight off colds and flu....

