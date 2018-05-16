Twinings Superblends Turmeric 40G

Product Description
- Orange Flavoured Infusion with Turmeric and Star Anise.
- Enjoy 2 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Sourced with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
- Turmeric has been used for generations all over the world to support digestion. Known for its wonderfully vibrant colour, gentle spice and delicious aroma, it's perfect to enjoy any time of day or after you have eaten.
- What does it taste like?
- Star Anise brings a smooth gentle spice which, combined with earthy turmeric and delicious, juicy orange creates a well-rounded, smooth and warming blend which is naturally caffeine free.
- Turmeric
- Turmeric is a member of the ginger family, and the roots are cultivated and dried to produce an aromatic spice with intense golden appearance.
- Orange
- Juicy, fresh tasting and aromatic - the unmistakeably sweet orange is used in a wide variety of products all over the world.
- Star Anise
- A brown, woody star-shaped fruit, widely used in South Asia cooking, with a rich aniseed aroma and flavour.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- With orange & star anise
- Turmeric helps to support digestion
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Turmeric (45%), Lemongrass, Star Anise (10%), Liquorice Root, Orange Peel (5%), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (5%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444,
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
