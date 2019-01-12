By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Superblends Detox 40G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.69
£6.73/100g

Product Description

  • Lemon Flavoured Infusion with Burdock Root, Fennel, Ginger and added Selenium.
  • Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Sourced with Care
  • Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
  • For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • Feeling renewed is the inspiration behind this carefully crafted Detox blend.
  • A combination of herbal ingredients including lemon peel and ginger, plus added selenium which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress to help keep you at your best.
  • What does it taste like?
  • The fennel is this blend has a slight sweetness which works well with the smooth lemon flavour. The ginger is carefully added in the mix so it is gentle and warming, but not overpowering.
  • Fennel
  • Fennel has bright yellow flowers and delicate, feather-like leaves. The dried seeds have a delicate sweet, aniseed flavour.
  • Ginger
  • Ginger is one of the world's best-loved ingredients, used in food and drink across continents for its smooth, warm aromatic qualities.
  • Burdock Root
  • Burdock root is popular in Asian cuisine with a taste that is sweet and crisp.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Lemon & ginger with burdock root & fennel
  • Selenium contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • Pack size: 40g
Information

Ingredients

Fennel (20%), Lemon Peel (16%), Lemongrass, Burdock Root (10%), Ginger (10%), Spearmint, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (7%), Rooibos, Natural Lemongrass Flavouring, Verbena, Selenium (1%), Natural Basil Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Simply use fresh boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.

Number of uses

This product contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444,
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*Per 200ml Serving*
Energy3 kJ / 1 kcal7 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Selenium6.9 μg (12.5% of NRV**)13.8 μg (25% of NRV**)
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes--
**Nutrient Reference Value--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love 'em

5 stars

Fantastic new range of tea bags!! Working my way through

