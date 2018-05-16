Twinings Superblends Glow 40G

Product Description
- Strawberry & Cucumber Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Green Tea, Aloe Vera and added Biotin.
- Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Sourced with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
- When your skin and hair glows, you radiate confidence and feel great. This is the inspiration behind this carefully crafted Glow blend. This blend is delicious mix of refreshing green tea, Aloe Vera and cucumber flavouring. A touch of gorgeously sweet, strawberry flavouring ensures this is the tastiest part of your beauty regime.
- What does it taste like?
- This delicious green tea is sweet, refreshing and easy to drink at any time of the day.
- Aloe Vera
- Aloe Vera is a spiky green plant, with thick leaves that juice can be derived from. It has varied uses across the world, from skincare to food & drink.
- Cucumber
- A juicy plant which brings freshness to this blend.
- Green Tea
- Our crisp green teas start their journey from the dewy, misty tea gardens of China. The teas are gently pan fired.
- Strawberry & cucumber with green tea & aloe vera
- Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and hair
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea (39%), Apple Pieces, Nettle, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Peppermint, Natural Cucumber Flavouring (5%), Natural Flavouring, Aloe Vera Juice Granules (1%), Biotin (1%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444,
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Biotin
|25 μg (50% of NRV**)
|50 μg (100% of NRV**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|-
|**Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
