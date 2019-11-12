Twinings Superblends Energise 40G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Mandarin & Apple flavoured Green Tea with Guarana and added Vitamin B6.
  • Sourced with Care
  • Improving quality of life in the communities we source from. For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Superblends
  • Feeling full of energy is the inspiration behind this carefully crafted Energise blend.
  • This blend contains Green tea and Guarana, with Mandarin and Apple flavours which bring delicious sweetness.
  • We've also added Vitamin B6 which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism to help you feel at your best every day.
  • What does it taste like?
  • This delicious green tea has subtle citrusy flavours from the mandarin. It's clean and fresh tasting.
  • Guarana
  • Guarana is a green plant, predominantly grown in South America that contains high levels of caffeine.
  • Mandarin
  • We have used sweet Mandarin flavouring to bring a delicious orangey flavour into this blend.
  • Green Tea
  • Our crisp green teas start their journey from the dewy, misty tea gardens of China. The teas are gently pan fired.

  • Vit B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Pack size: 40g
Information

Ingredients

Green Tea (65%), Apple Pieces (20%), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Natural Mandarin Flavouring (3%), Guarana (2%), Vitamin B6 (1%), Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.

Number of uses

This product contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444,
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*Per 200ml Serving*
Energy 10 kJ / 2 kcal20 kJ / 5 kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0.6g1.2g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin C 0.18mg (12.5% of NRV**)0.35mg (25% of NRV**)
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes--
**Nutrient Reference Value--

A sub that im keeping love it

5 stars

Had this as a sub from my normal tea and love it more, expensive but refreshing brew.

