Twinings Superblends Matcha 40G

Product Description
- Cranberry & Lime flavoured Green Tea with Matcha and added Manganese.
- Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Sourced with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
- Matcha is an important part of Japanese culture, where the making and enjoying of Matcha takes centre stage. We have created this juicy blend with the flavours of cranberry and lime and added manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism to support your everyday wellbeing.
- What does it taste like?
- We have carefully blended in the flavours of Cranberry & Lime to brighten, lift and soften the taste of Matcha in this blend. It's juicy, fresh tasting and easy to drink.
- Matcha
- Matcha is a fine powder, created from ground green tea. Originally from Japan, Matcha forms an integral part of the traditional tea ceremony.
- Green Tea
- Our crisp green teas start their journey from the dewy, misty tea gardens of China. The teas are gently pan fired.
- Lime
- Lime, with its zingy-sweet taste is a popular member of the citrus family; its bright green colour and distinctive taste is popular within food and drink across the world.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London
- With cranberry & lime
- Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea, Natural Cranberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Matcha (2.5%), Natural Lime Flavouring (2%), Manganese (1%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444,
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Manganese
|0.25 mg (12.5% of NRV**)
|0.5 mg (25% of NRV**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|-
|**Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
