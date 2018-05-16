By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Twinings Superblends Matcha 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Twinings Superblends Matcha 40G
£ 2.69
£6.73/100g

Product Description

  • Cranberry & Lime flavoured Green Tea with Matcha and added Manganese.
  • Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Sourced with Care
  • Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
  • For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • Matcha is an important part of Japanese culture, where the making and enjoying of Matcha takes centre stage. We have created this juicy blend with the flavours of cranberry and lime and added manganese which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism to support your everyday wellbeing.
  • What does it taste like?
  • We have carefully blended in the flavours of Cranberry & Lime to brighten, lift and soften the taste of Matcha in this blend. It's juicy, fresh tasting and easy to drink.
  • Matcha
  • Matcha is a fine powder, created from ground green tea. Originally from Japan, Matcha forms an integral part of the traditional tea ceremony.
  • Green Tea
  • Our crisp green teas start their journey from the dewy, misty tea gardens of China. The teas are gently pan fired.
  • Lime
  • Lime, with its zingy-sweet taste is a popular member of the citrus family; its bright green colour and distinctive taste is popular within food and drink across the world.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London

  • With cranberry & lime
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Pack size: 40g
  • Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Green Tea, Natural Cranberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Matcha (2.5%), Natural Lime Flavouring (2%), Manganese (1%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.

Number of uses

This product contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444,
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml brewed infusion*Per 200ml Serving*
Energy3 kJ / 1 kcal7 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Manganese0.25 mg (12.5% of NRV**)0.5 mg (25% of NRV**)
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes--
**Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Twinings Superblends Detox 40G

£ 2.69
£6.73/100g

Twinings Superblends Turmeric 40G

£ 2.69
£6.73/100g

Twinings Superblends Calm Tea Bags 30G

£ 2.69
£8.97/100g

Twinings Superblends Energise 40G

£ 2.69
£6.73/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here