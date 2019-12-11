Twinings Superblends Sleep 30G

Product Description
- Spiced Apple and Vanilla Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Camomile and Passionflower.
- Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Sourced with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
- Getting a full night's sleep is the inspiration behind this carefully crafted sleep blend. This delicious blend combining camomile, passionflowers, apple and vanilla flavourings is smooth and warming, making it a perfect part of your bedtime routine. Take your last sip and sink your head into a soft pillow.
- What does it taste like?
- This is a deliciously smooth and serene blend. The apple & vanilla flavourings are the camomile bring a touch of comforting sweetness, with a dash of cinnamon-reminiscent of apple pie with vanilla ice cream.
- Passionflowers
- Passionflowers are beautiful, exotic looking plants with bright purple flowers. They are widely grown and used for their beauty, and traditionally to support normal sleep patters.
- Vanilla
- Vanilla is a widely used flavour that comes from little pods containing tiny black seeds. The flavour is smooth and sweet.
- Camomile
- Camomile is a pretty, daisy like flower which creates a delicate golden infusion with a slightly sweet, floral taste. A perfect, smooth tasting flavour to help you wind down at the end of a long day.
- Spiced apple & vanilla with camomile & passionflowers
- Passionflower contributes to normal sleep
- Naturally caffeine free
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Passionflower (35%), Apple Pieces (15%), Camomile (14%), Cinnamon (10%), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Cardamom (6%), Cloves (6%), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (4%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 serving
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200ml Serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
