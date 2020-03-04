By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kenco 2 In 1 Instant Smooth White Coffee 5 Sachet 70G

Each 14 g serving contains
  • Energy237 kJ 56 kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.3 g
    2%
  • Saturates1.2 g
    6%
  • Sugars4.7 g
    5%
  • Salt0.05 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1695 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of instant coffee and whitener.
  • Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
  • When it comes to your daily cup, sometimes you simply have to grab and go. With Kenco 2 in 1 instant coffee sachets you can enjoy your favorite cup anywhere, anytime. It's a ready blend of instant coffee and whitener, balanced to be flavorful and satisfying - all ready for when you need it the most.
  • We're passionate about what goes into your cup. Quality is everything, so we responsibly source only the finest beans, expertly blending them for a smooth, full-flavoured experience.
  • Pour the content of 1 sachet into a cup
  • Add 200ml of hot - not boiling - water, while stirring
  • Stir well. Enjoy
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (15 %), Instant Coffee (9.9 %), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Milk Protein, Emulsifiers (E471, E481), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Pour the content of 1 sachet into a cup.
  • 2 Add 200ml of hot, not boiling water while stirring.
  • 3 Stir well. Enjoy.
  • On the move? Pack your cup & go. Pop me in your handbag, take me to work, or even on your holidays!

Number of uses

Contains 5 sachets

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Hurley,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,
  • Dublin 3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

5 x 14g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer stick (14 g)%* / Per stick (14 g)
Energy 1695 kJ237 kJ
-400 kcal56 kcal3 %
Fat 9.0 g1.3 g2 %
of which saturates 8.8 g1.2 g6 %
Carbohydrate 73 g10 g4 %
of which sugars 34 g4.7 g5 %
Fibre 0 g0 g-
Protein 7.1 g1.0 g2 %
Salt 0.35 g0.05 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Contains 5 sachets---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Handy and nice coffee!

5 stars

Very nice coffee and so convenient. I can't drink strong coffee or most coffees that come in a jar! These are just right strength for me. I even add a bit of milk to them! I take them to work and on holidays!

