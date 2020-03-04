Kenco 2 In 1 Instant Smooth White Coffee 5 Sachet 70G

Handy and nice coffee!
Very nice coffee and so convenient. I can't drink strong coffee or most coffees that come in a jar! These are just right strength for me. I even add a bit of milk to them! I take them to work and on holidays!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1695 kJ
Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (15 %), Instant Coffee (9.9 %), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Milk Protein, Emulsifiers (E471, E481), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of pack.
Contains 5 sachets
5 x 14g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per stick (14 g)
|%* / Per stick (14 g)
|Energy
|1695 kJ
|237 kJ
|400 kcal
|56 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|9.0 g
|1.3 g
|2 %
|of which saturates
|8.8 g
|1.2 g
|6 %
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|10 g
|4 %
|of which sugars
|34 g
|4.7 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|7.1 g
|1.0 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.35 g
|0.05 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
