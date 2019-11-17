By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co Mac 'N' Cheese 400G

3.5(14)Write a review
Hearty Food Co Mac 'N' Cheese 400G
£ 0.65
£1.63/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2003kJ 475kcal
    24%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 511kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese sauce with cooked macaroni pasta topped with red Cheddar cheese.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Mac 'n' Cheese. Macaroni pasta with a creamy cheese sauce, topped with melty Cheddar.
  • Macaroni pasta with a creamy cheese sauce, topped with melty Cheddar.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important:If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 Mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 1/2 mins
Pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 1/2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy511kJ / 121kcal2003kJ / 475kcal
Fat2.7g10.6g
Saturates1.5g5.9g
Carbohydrate19.3g75.7g
Sugars1.0g3.8g
Fibre1.1g4.3g
Protein4.4g17.1g
Salt0.6g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 392g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

best ever right balance of ingredient

5 stars

best ever right balance of ingredient

Lacking in flavour

1 stars

Not impressed with this product, uninteresting, not cheesy enough and the pasta was quite doughy.

Great value and tasty

4 stars

Had this today, a good helping, plenty of sauce, easy to heat in the microwave, just added a little extra grated cheese and a bit of salt and pepper. Thoroughly enjoyed this and it was filling. will definitely buy again. Great as a standby in the freezer.

This was watery and tasteless - I needed to add ch

2 stars

This was watery and tasteless - I needed to add cheese to give it some flavour, the main dish was white once the red cheese was mixed in, I definitely wont buy this again.

Not bad at all

4 stars

Not Bad at all, add an extra bit of cheese and pop it under the grill and for the price was tasty.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Absolutely DELICIOUS- please do not ever not stock this. Try it and you will not switch to another make. the price is amazing and should actually be higher than it is.

Perfect for the those watching their weight

5 stars

I love Mac n Cheese but it’s soooo fattening... then I discovered this. TBH, it’s a little bit bland & not very cheesy. It’s more of a white sauce, than a cheese sauce but that’s perfect for me. I add a bit of daddy’s sauce and mix it all together. It tastes lush. You could add salt, pepper, cheese... whatever. For the price and nutritional value, it’s superb. Tesco - Please don’t discontinue this. I’m struggling finding it in stores. The more expensive, fatty one is always available though. Grrrrrr

Really good quality add salt and pepper fantastic

5 stars

Really good quality add salt and pepper fantastic quick dinner

Vile.

1 stars

I tried this as there was no Amy's mac and cheese in stock. All I can say is, yuck!, this muck just tastes like flour. It might be OK if you have no taste buds or you don't know a good mac and cheese, but I'd save your money honey or pay a little more for a decent version. I had two mouthful and binned it, a waste of money and power heating it up.

Very good value for money and tasty

5 stars

Very good value for money and tasty

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Lasagne 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Chicken Curry With Rice 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here