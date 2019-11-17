Hearty Food Co Mac 'N' Cheese 400G

best ever right balance of ingredient
best ever right balance of ingredient
Lacking in flavour
Not impressed with this product, uninteresting, not cheesy enough and the pasta was quite doughy.
Great value and tasty
Had this today, a good helping, plenty of sauce, easy to heat in the microwave, just added a little extra grated cheese and a bit of salt and pepper. Thoroughly enjoyed this and it was filling. will definitely buy again. Great as a standby in the freezer.
This was watery and tasteless - I needed to add ch
This was watery and tasteless - I needed to add cheese to give it some flavour, the main dish was white once the red cheese was mixed in, I definitely wont buy this again.
Not bad at all
Not Bad at all, add an extra bit of cheese and pop it under the grill and for the price was tasty.
DELICIOUS
Absolutely DELICIOUS- please do not ever not stock this. Try it and you will not switch to another make. the price is amazing and should actually be higher than it is.
Perfect for the those watching their weight
I love Mac n Cheese but it’s soooo fattening... then I discovered this. TBH, it’s a little bit bland & not very cheesy. It’s more of a white sauce, than a cheese sauce but that’s perfect for me. I add a bit of daddy’s sauce and mix it all together. It tastes lush. You could add salt, pepper, cheese... whatever. For the price and nutritional value, it’s superb. Tesco - Please don’t discontinue this. I’m struggling finding it in stores. The more expensive, fatty one is always available though. Grrrrrr
Really good quality add salt and pepper fantastic
Really good quality add salt and pepper fantastic quick dinner
Vile.
I tried this as there was no Amy's mac and cheese in stock. All I can say is, yuck!, this muck just tastes like flour. It might be OK if you have no taste buds or you don't know a good mac and cheese, but I'd save your money honey or pay a little more for a decent version. I had two mouthful and binned it, a waste of money and power heating it up.
Very good value for money and tasty
Very good value for money and tasty