Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G

Great pasta dish at a bargain price
I'm really impressed with this meal - tomatoey, cheesy, a really good sized portion - and not watery at all, as one reviewer experienced. Perfect for lunches, and you could pad out with veg for an evening meal. I'll definitely get it again!
Absolutely outstanding
Absolutely outstanding, Not sure what the reviewers giving low ratings are talking about unless they cooked it wrong. I would recommend microwaving stir halfway through then at the end to make sure cheese is mxed in and cooks perfect. Really nice with some hot chilli sauce such as franks or tabasco.
another disappointing lunch
watery, insipid and quite horrible, despite all the grandstanding on the packet.
Great value and tasty
A Great standby meal to have in the freezer, easy to heat up in the microwave, tasty and filling, just added some extra grated cheese and a little salt and pepper. Will be buying again.
Surprisingly good for the price
I have tried the majority of the frozen Hearty Food Co products and this is definitely one of the good ones. The taste is surprisingly good, with a bit of spice heat, but not too much. The value for money is unbeatable! This is one of my regular purchases and I keep a stock of them in my freezer.
Bags of flavour, this is a really scrummy and sati
Bags of flavour, this is a really scrummy and satisfying meal.
Never normally buy ready meals but with not being
Never normally buy ready meals but with not being well I thought I’d give this one a go! Not to bad for what you pay not brilliant but then again it was 65p and not terrible either something quick and easy I mean it’s simply pasta and sauce only thing that didn’t work to well was the cheese it just sort of stuck together in a giant stringy ball and wouldn’t separate.
Poor quality food.
Tesco often replaces products with good quality products, so I didn't look. This product taste like rubber, not really eatable. The last time I had to throw the food in the bin. This does not save money. Because I now need to buy something different. I am not happy, if Tesco keeps replacing there brand with cheap products, I will be shopping else where.
Absolutely revolting
I've liked most of the the Hearty Food range I've tried, the pasta dishes in particular have been enjoyable (and there's no doubt they're incredibly cheap) but this one is horrible. It is so sweet as to be no longer a savoury dish, Both times I've had it has come as a substitute in a delivery: the first time I thought they'd had a mishap with whatever they sweeten it with in the factory. The second time I realised this just had to be the recipe - unless they're really accident prone! Give it a miss.
I'm sorry i tasted awful. Very disappoiinted
I'm sorry i tasted awful. Very disappoiinted