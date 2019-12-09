By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G

3.5(15)Write a review
Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G
£ 0.65
£1.63/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1974kJ 467kcal
    23%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 577kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked penne pasta in a tomato sauce with white and red wine, topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Cheese and Tomato Pasta. Penne pasta covered in rich tomato sauce with red and white wine, topped with melty mozzarella. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Penne pasta covered in a rich tomato and wine sauce, topped with melty mozzarella.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Penne Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Tomato Purée, Onion, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Water, White Wine, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine, Basil, Salt, Oregano, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 36 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins
Pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy577kJ / 137kcal1974kJ / 467kcal
Fat2.1g7.3g
Saturates0.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate23.7g81.2g
Sugars4.4g15.0g
Fibre2.1g7.1g
Protein4.6g15.8g
Salt0.6g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 342g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great pasta dish at a bargain price

5 stars

I'm really impressed with this meal - tomatoey, cheesy, a really good sized portion - and not watery at all, as one reviewer experienced. Perfect for lunches, and you could pad out with veg for an evening meal. I'll definitely get it again!

Absolutely outstanding

5 stars

Absolutely outstanding, Not sure what the reviewers giving low ratings are talking about unless they cooked it wrong. I would recommend microwaving stir halfway through then at the end to make sure cheese is mxed in and cooks perfect. Really nice with some hot chilli sauce such as franks or tabasco.

another disappointing lunch

1 stars

watery, insipid and quite horrible, despite all the grandstanding on the packet.

Great value and tasty

4 stars

A Great standby meal to have in the freezer, easy to heat up in the microwave, tasty and filling, just added some extra grated cheese and a little salt and pepper. Will be buying again.

Surprisingly good for the price

4 stars

I have tried the majority of the frozen Hearty Food Co products and this is definitely one of the good ones. The taste is surprisingly good, with a bit of spice heat, but not too much. The value for money is unbeatable! This is one of my regular purchases and I keep a stock of them in my freezer.

Bags of flavour, this is a really scrummy and sati

5 stars

Bags of flavour, this is a really scrummy and satisfying meal.

Never normally buy ready meals but with not being

4 stars

Never normally buy ready meals but with not being well I thought I’d give this one a go! Not to bad for what you pay not brilliant but then again it was 65p and not terrible either something quick and easy I mean it’s simply pasta and sauce only thing that didn’t work to well was the cheese it just sort of stuck together in a giant stringy ball and wouldn’t separate.

Poor quality food.

1 stars

Tesco often replaces products with good quality products, so I didn't look. This product taste like rubber, not really eatable. The last time I had to throw the food in the bin. This does not save money. Because I now need to buy something different. I am not happy, if Tesco keeps replacing there brand with cheap products, I will be shopping else where.

Absolutely revolting

1 stars

I've liked most of the the Hearty Food range I've tried, the pasta dishes in particular have been enjoyable (and there's no doubt they're incredibly cheap) but this one is horrible. It is so sweet as to be no longer a savoury dish, Both times I've had it has come as a substitute in a delivery: the first time I thought they'd had a mishap with whatever they sweeten it with in the factory. The second time I realised this just had to be the recipe - unless they're really accident prone! Give it a miss.

I'm sorry i tasted awful. Very disappoiinted

2 stars

I'm sorry i tasted awful. Very disappoiinted

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Lasagne 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co Mac 'N' Cheese 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Chicken Curry With Rice 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here