Kenco 3 In 1 Instant Smooth White Coffee 5 Sachet 100G

image 1 of Kenco 3 In 1 Instant Smooth White Coffee 5 Sachet 100G
£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Each 20 g serving contains
  • Energy352kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1760 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of instant coffee, whitener and sugar.
  • Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
  • When it comes to your daily cup, sometimes you simply have to grab and go. With Kenco 3 in 1 instant coffee sachets you can enjoy your favorite cup anywhere, anytime. It's a ready blend of instant coffee, whitener and sugar, balanced to be flavorful and satisfying - all ready for when you need it the most.
  • We're passionate about what goes into your cup. Quality is everything, so we responsibly source only the finest beans, expertly blending them for a smooth, full-flavoured experience.
  • Pour the content of 1 sachet into a cup
  • Add 200ml of hot - not boiling - water, while stirring
  • Stir well. Enjoy
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (52%), Glucose Syrup, Instant Coffee (13%), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Milk Protein, Emulsifier (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Pour the content of 1 sachet into a cup.
  • 2 Add 200ml of hot, not boiling water while stirring.
  • 3 Stir well. Enjoy.

Number of uses

Contains 5 sachets

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Hurley,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,
  • Dublin 3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer stick (20 g)%* / Per stick (20 g)
Energy 1760 kJ352 kJ
-415 kcal83 kcal4 %
Fat 11 g2.1 g3 %
of which saturates 11 g2.0 g10 %
Carbohydrate 78 g16 g6 %
of which sugars 57 g11 g12 %
Fibre 0 g0 g-
Protein 2.6 g0.5 g1 %
Salt 0.48 g0.10 g2 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Offer

