Kenco 3 In 1 Instant Smooth White Coffee 5 Sachet 100G
Product Description
- A blend of instant coffee, whitener and sugar.
- Discover more at Kenco.co.uk
- When it comes to your daily cup, sometimes you simply have to grab and go. With Kenco 3 in 1 instant coffee sachets you can enjoy your favorite cup anywhere, anytime. It's a ready blend of instant coffee, whitener and sugar, balanced to be flavorful and satisfying - all ready for when you need it the most.
- We're passionate about what goes into your cup. Quality is everything, so we responsibly source only the finest beans, expertly blending them for a smooth, full-flavoured experience.
- Pour the content of 1 sachet into a cup
- Add 200ml of hot - not boiling - water, while stirring
- Stir well. Enjoy
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar (52%), Glucose Syrup, Instant Coffee (13%), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Milk Protein, Emulsifier (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Pour the content of 1 sachet into a cup.
- 2 Add 200ml of hot, not boiling water while stirring.
- 3 Stir well. Enjoy.
Number of uses
Contains 5 sachets
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Hurley,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
Return to
- UK: Consumer Response,
- Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Freephone: 0808 100 8787
- Ireland: 2nd Floor,
- Block F1,
- East Point Business Park,
- Dublin 3,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per stick (20 g)
|%* / Per stick (20 g)
|Energy
|1760 kJ
|352 kJ
|-
|415 kcal
|83 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|11 g
|2.1 g
|3 %
|of which saturates
|11 g
|2.0 g
|10 %
|Carbohydrate
|78 g
|16 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|57 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|2.6 g
|0.5 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.10 g
|2 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
