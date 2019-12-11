Percol All Day Americano Coffee Bags 10S 80G

Product Description
- Rich Americano: Medium Roast
- CO2 - Climate Neutral Company First Climate Certified
- Conscious
- Rainforest Alliance Certified™. Carbon-neutral. Plastic-free. Its not the only way to run a business, but it's the only way we want to run ours.
- So pour another cup of the good stuff. We've got work to do. A blend of Central and South American beans, you'll taste a cup that's delightfully full-bodied and rich.
- Coffee is for life's doers, and we've been on the go since day one. Percol was the first ground coffee to be Fairtrade certified. And we've spent decades investing in the farmers who grow our delicious coffee, generation after generation.
- Our next mission: plastic. These coffee bags in your hand are plastic-free. And soon, our whole company will be. Can coffee change the world? Well we won't know until we try.
- Coffee
- This coffee is picked by hand, and freshly roasted in the UK. When you care, you do it properly.
- Community
- Coffee is the heart and soul of our farming communities. So we're investing in the next generation of coffee growers, helping their farms and families thrive.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Strength - rich - 4
- Coffee on a mission
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
100% Roasted Coffee
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.These coffee bags are individually wrapped to lock in taste and freshness.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- As easy as using a tea bag...
- Add coffee bag to mug.
- Fill with freshly boiled water and stir.
- Leave to brew for 3-4 minutes, remove bag and enjoy.
Number of uses
10 Count
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Food Brands Group Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- UB7 8JD,
- UK.
Return to
- Food Brands Group Ltd,
- Unit 4,
- UB7 8JD,
- UK.
- www.percol.co.uk
Net Contents
10 x 8g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019