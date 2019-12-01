This Paella Stole My Wife!
Mate I'd give it 10 stars if I could. This paella changed my life, I currently eat it 4 times a day. My family lives and breathes this paella, or they did while we were still in the same house. Unfortunately the paella came between my ex-wife and myself but I can honestly say that now I can truly take my passion for Tesco Seafood, Chicken & Chorizo Paella 700G to the next level. Overall I would rate this product 7 out of 10.
too much chorizo different chose would be nice
too much chorizo different chose would be nice
Nice for a change. Would have been even better if
Nice for a change. Would have been even better if it had more than 2 prawns and fewer squid rings
Absolutely beautiful taste, texture and colour.
Tastes fabulous and is bright and colourful. cooks so easily. Definitely recommend to any paella lover. all the meat and seafood is soft and tender if cooked as per instructions. Good value for money, easily feeds 2 people, very filling.
The best paella !!!
This is a regular item in my trolley. Have been buying this for ages now, and we both love it. Can be used on its own, or even add other bits to it. We often have it with salmon and garlic bread. It was not in stock this week, ...panic...please don’t ever think of discontinuing this paella please tesco,s. No other paella matches up to this one, and it’s so easy to cook with loads of taste.
Cheap yet a good meal
Amazing, so easy and took no time. Tasted great and so cheap for a full meal
Excellent product and excellent value
Bought this to try as it was good value. Very pleasantly surprised - the chorizo definitely adds that little bit of extra flavour and heat. Will be buying more!
This is excellent. I've had it two times now and i
This is excellent. I've had it two times now and it's always been full of big prawns and plenty of chicken and chorizo.
Brilliant!
very good - easy to cook
This Paella is absolutely fantastic!
This Paella is absolutely delicious. I thought I would try it and it tastes amazing with lots of flavour and is filling. My husband, who is normally sooooo fussy also loves it, so that says a lot! Plenty of two hearty appetites.