Tesco Seafood, Chicken & Chorizo Paella 700G

4.5(15)Write a review
£ 2.50
£3.58/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy1683kJ 400kcal
    20%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt2.6g
    43%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 571kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken, prawn, squid and chorizo with coloured long grain rice.
  • A Taste of Spain Chicken, prawn, squid rings and chorizo with turmeric infused rice
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Yellow Long Grain Rice [Long Grain Rice, Water, Turmeric Powder], Tomato, Peas, Chicken Breast (5%), Squid (Mollusc) (4.5%), Prawn (Crustacean) (4%), Red Pepper, Smoked Chorizo (4%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes, Beetroot Red), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate), Anise, Chilli Pepper, Garlic Extract, Rosemary Extract, Coriander, Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Caraway, Rosemary, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Dextrose], Onion, Olive Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Fish Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Mushroom Extract Powder, Curcumin, Spice Extracts, Tomato Powder, Corn Starch, Paprika, Shrimp Extract (Crustacean), Chilli Powder, Oregano, Thyme, Celery Seed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Heat in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Add 1 tablespoon of water into the pan. Stir fry for 7-8 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (295g**)
Energy571kJ / 136kcal1683kJ / 400kcal
Fat4.1g12.2g
Saturates1.3g3.8g
Carbohydrate17.7g52.2g
Sugars1.3g3.8g
Fibre0.9g2.6g
Protein6.5g19.1g
Salt0.9g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 700g pack typically weighs 590g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This Paella Stole My Wife!

5 stars

Mate I'd give it 10 stars if I could. This paella changed my life, I currently eat it 4 times a day. My family lives and breathes this paella, or they did while we were still in the same house. Unfortunately the paella came between my ex-wife and myself but I can honestly say that now I can truly take my passion for Tesco Seafood, Chicken & Chorizo Paella 700G to the next level. Overall I would rate this product 7 out of 10.

too much chorizo different chose would be nice

3 stars

too much chorizo different chose would be nice

Nice for a change. Would have been even better if

3 stars

Nice for a change. Would have been even better if it had more than 2 prawns and fewer squid rings

Absolutely beautiful taste, texture and colour.

5 stars

Tastes fabulous and is bright and colourful. cooks so easily. Definitely recommend to any paella lover. all the meat and seafood is soft and tender if cooked as per instructions. Good value for money, easily feeds 2 people, very filling.

The best paella !!!

5 stars

This is a regular item in my trolley. Have been buying this for ages now, and we both love it. Can be used on its own, or even add other bits to it. We often have it with salmon and garlic bread. It was not in stock this week, ...panic...please don’t ever think of discontinuing this paella please tesco,s. No other paella matches up to this one, and it’s so easy to cook with loads of taste.

Cheap yet a good meal

5 stars

Amazing, so easy and took no time. Tasted great and so cheap for a full meal

Excellent product and excellent value

5 stars

Bought this to try as it was good value. Very pleasantly surprised - the chorizo definitely adds that little bit of extra flavour and heat. Will be buying more!

This is excellent. I've had it two times now and i

5 stars

This is excellent. I've had it two times now and it's always been full of big prawns and plenty of chicken and chorizo.

Brilliant!

5 stars

very good - easy to cook

This Paella is absolutely fantastic!

5 stars

This Paella is absolutely delicious. I thought I would try it and it tastes amazing with lots of flavour and is filling. My husband, who is normally sooooo fussy also loves it, so that says a lot! Plenty of two hearty appetites.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

