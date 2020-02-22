By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vileda Ultramax 1-2 Spray Refill

5(1)Write a review
Vileda Ultramax 1-2 Spray Refill
£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Product Description

  • Machine-washable mop head
  • Made with Vileda quality Microfibres for a superior clean
  • Refill for the 1,2 Spray flat mop and the UltraMax Flat Mop
  • - 2in1 Microfibre pad- incorporating white fibres to ensure an excellent cleaning performance with red and grey fibres to remove stubborn dirt.
  • - Machine washable pad
  • - Product Dimensions H35 x W 14x L2 cm
  • The Vileda 1-2 Spray and Ultramax refill cleans even the toughest dirt with less effort, thanks to the 2in1 Microfibre pad- incorporating white fibres to ensure an excellent cleaning performance with red and grey fibres to remove stubborn dirt.
  • Machine washable.

Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Even Mrs Hinch raves about this!!!

5 stars

Good quality easy to pop in the washing machine. Obviously to be used with the Vileda mop which is also excellent and lightweight. No more need for buckets of water.

