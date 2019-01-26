Tresemme Volumising Blow Dry Creme 70Ml

Great results 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th January 2019 Very happy with the results.Made my hair feel thicker and more bouncy.I loved the way it felt.It didn't dry out my hair and no residue.Easy to use and comb through.Great product with excellent results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé blow dry creme 3 stars Review from unilever.com 24th July 2018 I got this the other month and I am really happy with the product. It is really easy to apply and really does make a difference. It minimised post wash friz too which is perfect especially in this heat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2018 I found this product ok. it didn't really give me the style I wanted but I found it was a lot easier and quicker than using products for heat protection then for volume and also a product to combat frizz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not sure about volumising properties.... 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd June 2018 First off I love the smell of this product! I don't know if it does volumise my hair but that could be down to me being bad at blow drying and then having to use straighteners anyway. However I really feel like this product helps my hair to dry faster and controls frizz! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd June 2018 If you’re looking to add a bit of oooomph to your hair then this product is for you! It’s such an amazing volumising creme to use when blow drying! My hair is quite thick and is prone to frizz also hard to maintain most days but this added volume after blow drying without the frizz! My hair is long and I thought I would need a fair amount of product but I found a tiny amount about the size of a 2 pence piece was sufficient enough and did the job! Really happy with this creme and I’ve also recommended it highly to all my family and friends! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd June 2018 I bought this product about a month ago and I am so glad I did, I have very thick straight hair and using this it gives my hair great volume when drying! I find it leaves my hair feeling soft and silky a lot of volume products I have used previous has left my hair feeling very dry! Great size product can take it anywhere you go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great volume! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th June 2018 My hair is very fine and flat. I have used this for the last couple of weeks and what a difference! My hair looks fuller and surprisingly this product hasn't made it greasy like others. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for fine hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th June 2018 I have fine hair so have tried many a product to give it some lift and volume. This product does just that, but still leaves hair feeling shiny and soft (although personally I would prefer it to add some texture too). The cream also smells nice and makes for an excellent de-tangler! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice feel - didn't do the job 2 stars Review from unilever.com 19th June 2018 Good size product, went into my hair really well didn't leave it looking wet or greasy which some products can. However after barrell blow drying and using rollers with the product I must say it is the worst my hair has ever held when taken out. It went flat in under an hour where as my hair would usually stay bouncy all night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]