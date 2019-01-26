By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Volumising Blow Dry Creme 70Ml

4(26)Write a review
£ 5.50
£7.86/100ml
  • Always remember to apply our pro performance blow-dry protection products before hair-drying, straightening or curling your hair. Whether you want to keep your frizz at bay with a long-lasting smooth finish, add volume, body and bounce, or simply protect your hair against damage from daily blow-drying, TRESemmé has a range of blow-dry protection products for you. The full range promises to protect against damage that is caused by the heat from hairdryers, and help keep your hair looking healthy.
  • If you are looking for body and bounce, try our Volumising Blow-Dry Crème. If it is a super smooth shine you are after, give our Smooth & Shine Blow-Dry Mist a go. If you have normal to thick hair and want help to control frizz, why not pick up our Frizz-Free Blow-Dry Crème. And if you just want to protect and care for your hair, try our TRESemmé Heat Protect Spray.
  • To apply all TRESemmé Blow-Dry Protection products, apply a small amount to damp hair from root to tip, focusing on the lengths to protect your hair from heat damage caused by your hairdryer. All products give protection up to 230◦C, so you are covered from heat damage caused by straighteners and curlers too.
  • Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • If you love TRESemmé Volumising Blow-Dry Crème, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips.
  • Daily blow-drying can cause damage to your hair
  • Our professional quality Volumising Blow-Dry Crème helps protect hair from damage while blow drying, straightening and curling
  • For a natural looking, voluminous style
  • This lightweight crème will add volume from root to tip, creating body and bounce
  • Protecting from 230◦C heat, this is your blow dry saviour to help prevent hair breakage and keep it looking healthy
  • Apply a small amount to damp hair from root to tip, to help protect your hair from heat
  • Pack size: 70ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Acrylates Copolymer, Ammonium Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, C11-13 Isoparaffin, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Glycerin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Lactic Acid, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Parfum (Fragrance), Polyquaternium Crosspolymer-3, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbitan Oleate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Trideceth-5, Trideceth-6, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42053

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

70 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

26 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great results

5 stars

Very happy with the results.Made my hair feel thicker and more bouncy.I loved the way it felt.It didn't dry out my hair and no residue.Easy to use and comb through.Great product with excellent results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé blow dry creme

3 stars

I got this the other month and I am really happy with the product. It is really easy to apply and really does make a difference. It minimised post wash friz too which is perfect especially in this heat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good product

4 stars

I found this product ok. it didn't really give me the style I wanted but I found it was a lot easier and quicker than using products for heat protection then for volume and also a product to combat frizz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not sure about volumising properties....

3 stars

First off I love the smell of this product! I don't know if it does volumise my hair but that could be down to me being bad at blow drying and then having to use straighteners anyway. However I really feel like this product helps my hair to dry faster and controls frizz! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product!

5 stars

If you’re looking to add a bit of oooomph to your hair then this product is for you! It’s such an amazing volumising creme to use when blow drying! My hair is quite thick and is prone to frizz also hard to maintain most days but this added volume after blow drying without the frizz! My hair is long and I thought I would need a fair amount of product but I found a tiny amount about the size of a 2 pence piece was sufficient enough and did the job! Really happy with this creme and I’ve also recommended it highly to all my family and friends! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

4 stars

I bought this product about a month ago and I am so glad I did, I have very thick straight hair and using this it gives my hair great volume when drying! I find it leaves my hair feeling soft and silky a lot of volume products I have used previous has left my hair feeling very dry! Great size product can take it anywhere you go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great volume!

5 stars

My hair is very fine and flat. I have used this for the last couple of weeks and what a difference! My hair looks fuller and surprisingly this product hasn't made it greasy like others. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for fine hair

4 stars

I have fine hair so have tried many a product to give it some lift and volume. This product does just that, but still leaves hair feeling shiny and soft (although personally I would prefer it to add some texture too). The cream also smells nice and makes for an excellent de-tangler! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice feel - didn't do the job

2 stars

Good size product, went into my hair really well didn't leave it looking wet or greasy which some products can. However after barrell blow drying and using rollers with the product I must say it is the worst my hair has ever held when taken out. It went flat in under an hour where as my hair would usually stay bouncy all night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smooth texture

4 stars

I bought this to protect my hair from hairdryer heat when I straighten it and it works really well, it leaves my hair smooth every time. I can see an improvement in how it feels and there's no rough texture anymore. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

