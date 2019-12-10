By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grower's Harvest Sweetcorn 907G

1(23)Write a review
Grower's Harvest Sweetcorn 907G
£ 0.77
£0.85/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy259kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn kernels.
  • We don’t add anything to our juicy sweetcorn, and we don't take anything away either. We simply wait until it’s at its best, then harvest, prepare and freeze it locking in all natural taste and goodness.
  • Frozen when it's fresh and at its tastiest
  • Pack size: 907g

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen 800W 5 mins 900W 4½ mins
Place in a non-metallic bowl and add 2-3 tablespoons (30-45ml) water.
Cover and heat on FULL POWER for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Remove cover, stir and re-cover and heat on FULL POWER for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 4-5 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

907g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy324kJ / 77kcal259kJ / 62kcal
Fat1.9g1.5g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate8.9g7.1g
Sugars2.5g2.0g
Fibre5.1g4.1g
Protein3.6g2.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

23 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Pretty tasteless

2 stars

Pretty tasteless

My family don't like this. It's tough despite cook

1 stars

My family don't like this. It's tough despite cooking it for extra time

Waste of money

1 stars

Chewy and hard, tasteless and absolutely disgusting

Taste like plasticine

1 stars

Hard and chewie, no flavor, just awful

Very poor quality.

1 stars

Very poor quality.

chewy and strange taste

1 stars

last time were a different flavour and nicer but this time were chewy and with a taste that was not nice to eat, they do no keep the quality seems! I will never buy them again!

not a-maize-ing

2 stars

very flour-ey texture and not that sweet

Grower's Harvest to be avoided.

1 stars

This sweetcorn was disgusting. The item tasted of stale water and the smell was awful. I would not buy anything from the Grower's Harvest range.

Tough and Chewy with no taste

2 stars

Not very good quality at all - tough and chewy.

Awful ... save your money!

2 stars

This sweetcorn is terrible. Dry and chewy and not a whole lot of flavour either. Won't be buying again.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Grower's Harvest Garden Peas 900G

£ 0.62
£0.69/kg

Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

£ 1.20
£1.20/kg

Tesco Broccoli Florets 900G

£ 1.10
£1.23/kg

Tesco Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

£ 1.10
£1.10/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here