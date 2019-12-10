Grower's Harvest Sweetcorn 907G

Pretty tasteless
My family don't like this. It's tough despite cooking it for extra time
Waste of money
Chewy and hard, tasteless and absolutely disgusting
Taste like plasticine
Hard and chewie, no flavor, just awful
Very poor quality.
chewy and strange taste
last time were a different flavour and nicer but this time were chewy and with a taste that was not nice to eat, they do no keep the quality seems! I will never buy them again!
not a-maize-ing
very flour-ey texture and not that sweet
Grower's Harvest to be avoided.
This sweetcorn was disgusting. The item tasted of stale water and the smell was awful. I would not buy anything from the Grower's Harvest range.
Tough and Chewy with no taste
Not very good quality at all - tough and chewy.
Awful ... save your money!
This sweetcorn is terrible. Dry and chewy and not a whole lot of flavour either. Won't be buying again.