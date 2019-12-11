Grower's Harvest Garden Peas 900G

Excellent value
Always find these consistently good quality and value. Why pay more?
Just awful
No matter how much you cook them, will never be tender. Tough and unedible
Hard and bland, as if they have been picked too ea
Hard and bland, as if they have been picked too early. Tesco Petits Pois are much nicer and only slightly more expensive
Bullets
Hardest peas I've ever had.. I am taking them back for a refund. I tried cooking them for ages but they still didn't soften.
GOOD VALUE
THEY NEED A LITTLE LONGER COOKING THAN THE MORE EXPENSIVE ONES, BUT THAT'S EASY
Dont buy this!
This product was very poor. the peas were hard and not fresh tasting. i only bought it as tesco own out of stock.
Tasteless!
Really don't like these peas, they have no taste at all. Not sure why they would be amongst your own tasty ones.
Disappointing
We have tried two pack of these peas. Like other items in the Growers Harvest range, they are disappointing. Not very sweet and a bit starchy. Will not buy again.
Would not buy again
hard and tasteless
too hard
they were rather hard