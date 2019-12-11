By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grower's Harvest Garden Peas 900G

2(20)Write a review
£ 0.62
£0.69/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy299kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Garden peas.
  • We don’t add anything to our garden peas, and we don't take anything away either. We simply wait until they're at their best, then harvest and quickly freeze them locking in all their natural taste and goodness.
  • Frozen when they're fresh and at their tastiest.
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
Place in a microwaveable bowl and add 2-3 tablespoons (15ml-30ml) water.
Cover and heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Remove cover, stir and re-cover and heat on Full Power for another 2 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring back to the boil.
Simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy374kJ / 89kcal299kJ / 71kcal
Fat1.6g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g7.4g
Sugars1.1g0.9g
Fibre5.6g4.5g
Protein6.7g5.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--
Pack contains approx. 11 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

20 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value

5 stars

Always find these consistently good quality and value. Why pay more?

Just awful

1 stars

No matter how much you cook them, will never be tender. Tough and unedible

Hard and bland, as if they have been picked too ea

1 stars

Hard and bland, as if they have been picked too early. Tesco Petits Pois are much nicer and only slightly more expensive

Bullets

1 stars

Hardest peas I've ever had.. I am taking them back for a refund. I tried cooking them for ages but they still didn't soften.

GOOD VALUE

4 stars

THEY NEED A LITTLE LONGER COOKING THAN THE MORE EXPENSIVE ONES, BUT THAT'S EASY

Dont buy this!

1 stars

This product was very poor. the peas were hard and not fresh tasting. i only bought it as tesco own out of stock.

Tasteless!

1 stars

Really don't like these peas, they have no taste at all. Not sure why they would be amongst your own tasty ones.

Disappointing

2 stars

We have tried two pack of these peas. Like other items in the Growers Harvest range, they are disappointing. Not very sweet and a bit starchy. Will not buy again.

Would not buy again

2 stars

hard and tasteless

too hard

2 stars

they were rather hard

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

