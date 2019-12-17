Tesco Classic Vegetable Base Mix 600G

Definate essential
This is a definite essential for anyone. Great for adding to many recipes including spag bol, stir fries, casseroles etc. So many uses. Good quality ingredients and I even made a pan of vegetable soup just adding leeks. It was lovely. Please do not stop stocking this Tesco. Apart from tasting good you no longer have to chop everything Absolute brill definitely recommend
Great base for sauces and meals
Amazing product great as a base for most meals
Brilliant - keep stocking it
This is brilliant so easy to add to all sorts of dishes but can't find it in stock anywhere - please keep stocking it Tesco!
Can’t do without it
This is a great way of getting the kids to eat veg . Great base for many recipes. Love it
Good, but never in stock.
Only given 3 stars because it never ends up being delivered. This is actually a really good base mix and great for use in a bolognaise, chilli or a curry. But it NEVER seems to be in stock. Every week I order it and every week it's not delivered. Get that right and this can have a 6 out of 5!
Yes it’s excellent I have used it a lot and buy i
Yes it’s excellent I have used it a lot and buy it every week So why this week it is not available. ? There is no ticket we’re it usually is In Cannon Park Tesco’s.
Please bring this back!
Brilliant time saver when cooking recipes from scratch.
Time saving wonder
This is a great time saver and a must-have staple in our household. Great for a Bolognese, avoiding the task of chopping everything finely. Unfortunately, our local Tesco (Bar Hill) seem to have stopped stocking it.
So many recipes use these three veg as a base and
So many recipes use these three veg as a base and buying a whole head of celery was such a waste and saves so much time.
Great all Rounder
I love this base mix, what a life saver. My go to for a quick home cook soup when I'm too sick and tired to cook. I just pan fry the base mix with a little oil, and diced chicken or fish, then add frozen veg and fresh leafy greens. Ready within 10 minutes.