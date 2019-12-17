By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Vegetable Base Mix 600G

Tesco Classic Vegetable Base Mix 600G
£ 1.00
£1.67/kg
Per 75g
  • Energy96kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 129kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of diced onion, celery and carrot.
  • Finely diced celery, carrot and onion, to use as a base in recipes
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (34%), Celery (34%), Carrot (32%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 3 minutes, stirring frequently, or simply add from frozen to your main cooked meal ingredients.

Produce of

Produce of the EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 75g
Energy129kJ / 31kcal96kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.3g4.0g
Sugars4.6g3.5g
Fibre2.6g2.0g
Protein0.6g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Definate essential

5 stars

This is a definite essential for anyone. Great for adding to many recipes including spag bol, stir fries, casseroles etc. So many uses. Good quality ingredients and I even made a pan of vegetable soup just adding leeks. It was lovely. Please do not stop stocking this Tesco. Apart from tasting good you no longer have to chop everything Absolute brill definitely recommend

Great base for sauces and meals

5 stars

Amazing product great as a base for most meals

Brilliant - keep stocking it

5 stars

This is brilliant so easy to add to all sorts of dishes but can't find it in stock anywhere - please keep stocking it Tesco!

Can’t do without it

5 stars

This is a great way of getting the kids to eat veg . Great base for many recipes. Love it

Good, but never in stock.

3 stars

Only given 3 stars because it never ends up being delivered. This is actually a really good base mix and great for use in a bolognaise, chilli or a curry. But it NEVER seems to be in stock. Every week I order it and every week it's not delivered. Get that right and this can have a 6 out of 5!

Yes it’s excellent I have used it a lot and buy i

5 stars

Yes it’s excellent I have used it a lot and buy it every week So why this week it is not available. ? There is no ticket we’re it usually is In Cannon Park Tesco’s.

Please bring this back!

5 stars

Brilliant time saver when cooking recipes from scratch.

Time saving wonder

5 stars

This is a great time saver and a must-have staple in our household. Great for a Bolognese, avoiding the task of chopping everything finely. Unfortunately, our local Tesco (Bar Hill) seem to have stopped stocking it.

So many recipes use these three veg as a base and

5 stars

So many recipes use these three veg as a base and buying a whole head of celery was such a waste and saves so much time.

Great all Rounder

5 stars

I love this base mix, what a life saver. My go to for a quick home cook soup when I'm too sick and tired to cook. I just pan fry the base mix with a little oil, and diced chicken or fish, then add frozen veg and fresh leafy greens. Ready within 10 minutes.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

