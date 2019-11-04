Tesco Four Bean Mix 400G

Always in my weekly shop!
Great value, great for chucking in a one pot meal like chilli. I use in the slow cooker all the time
Reallt great taste
Really great taste. I use it in stews and soups as part of my new healthy lifestyle
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 129kcal
INGREDIENTS: Red Kidney Beans (32%), Haricot Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans.
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Hob
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Drain well before serving.
HOB
Frozen 8-10 mins
5 Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|541kJ / 129kcal
|433kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|6.7g
|Protein
|8.0g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: Do not eat raw..
