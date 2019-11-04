By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Four Bean Mix 400G

Tesco Four Bean Mix 400G
£ 1.00
£2.50/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy433kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of red kidney, haricot, black turtle and pinto beans.
  • Four bean mix, a mix of red kidney, haricot, black turtle and pinto beans.
  • COOKS INGREDIANTS A mix of red kidney, haricot, black turtle and pinto beans.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Kidney Beans (32%), Haricot Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes. Drain well before serving.
HOB
Frozen 8-10 mins

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy541kJ / 129kcal433kJ / 103kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.8g15.0g
Sugars0.6g0.5g
Fibre8.4g6.7g
Protein8.0g6.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Always in my weekly shop!

5 stars

Great value, great for chucking in a one pot meal like chilli. I use in the slow cooker all the time

Reallt great taste

5 stars

Really great taste. I use it in stews and soups as part of my new healthy lifestyle

