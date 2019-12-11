By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Butter Beans 400G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Frozen Butter Beans 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy389kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Butter beans.
  • Butter beans, simply frozen, to add a rich, velvety texture to dishes.
  • COOKS INGREDIENTS Simply frozen, to add a rich, velvety texture to dishes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy486kJ / 115kcal389kJ / 92kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.9g13.5g
Sugars1.4g1.1g
Fibre7.0g5.6g
Protein7.1g5.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

These are excellent much better than the tinned ones

Please can you get them again?

5 stars

These were brilliant. No need for long soaking and cooking. Unlike the ones I make myself they did not split into mush and they were so much better than tinned ones. Sad that they are no longer available. I went some distance to a bigger store in the hope of finding them but all I found was another disappointed customer searching for them too.

VERY GOOD BUY

5 stars

THESE WERE MUCH BETTER THAN THE TINNED VARIETY I USE THEM IN SOUPS, CASSEROLES AND SALADS

Really unpleasant taste.

2 stars

Really unpleasant taste.

