Tesco Frozen Butter Beans 400G

Excellent
These are excellent much better than the tinned ones
Please can you get them again?
These were brilliant. No need for long soaking and cooking. Unlike the ones I make myself they did not split into mush and they were so much better than tinned ones. Sad that they are no longer available. I went some distance to a bigger store in the hope of finding them but all I found was another disappointed customer searching for them too.
VERY GOOD BUY
THESE WERE MUCH BETTER THAN THE TINNED VARIETY I USE THEM IN SOUPS, CASSEROLES AND SALADS
Really unpleasant taste.
Really unpleasant taste.