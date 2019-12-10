By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Sweet Potato Chunks 600G

£ 1.50
£2.50/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy312kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 390kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potato chunks.
  • Sweet potato chunks, peeled, diced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Cooks ingredients Peeled, diced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place on a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16-20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

Approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy390kJ / 92kcal312kJ / 74kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate19.7g15.8g
Sugars5.5g4.4g
Fibre3.0g2.4g
Protein1.2g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

flimzy bag

3 stars

Liked the product, very handy, shame about the bag it comes in, completely split and half the produce landed on the floor and had to be thrown out. The bag is completely rubbish. Put it in a better and stronger bag which can be sealed up.

Good

5 stars

THis was really good. Bring it back 😭

Great

5 stars

love it :)

Perfect

5 stars

Perfectly ideal for ripping open the pack and chucking it in the pot for making soup, no peeling needed (worst part of fresh ones).

Pieces too small

3 stars

I found that these shriveled up to not a lot after being roasted. Would have preferred bigger chunks that I think would have cooked better. Quite expensive for the amount that actually ends up on your plate.

