By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Diced Tomatoes 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Diced Tomatoes 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy57kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 71kJ / 17kcal

Product Description

  • Diced tomatoes.
  • Tomatoes chopped and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Cooks ingredients Diced tomatoes, frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Pre-heat pan. Place a portion of tomatoes (80g) into the pan and fry on a medium heat stirring occasionally.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy71kJ / 17kcal57kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars3.0g2.4g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.5g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

null Review |||| null Reviews

Average of null stars

Help other customers like you

tomatoes are a little pinker than the usual but th

5 stars

tomatoes are a little pinker than the usual but the taste is great.

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Sliced Mixed Peppers 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 500G

£ 1.05
£2.10/kg

Tesco Sliced Red Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here