L'oreal Colorista Effect Ombre Hair

Information
Ingredients
1152204 - Lightening Powder: Potassium Persulfate, Sodium Metasilicate, Sodium Persulfate, Ammonium Chloride, Kaolin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, EDTA, Cyamopsis Etragonolobus Gum / Guar Gum, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Calcium Stearate, (F.I.L. C166140/2), 1021967 - Lightening Creme/Blonderingscreme/: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Pentasodium Pentetate, Carbomer, Parfum /Fragrance, (F.I.L. C29473/9), 437013 - Developer Creme: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Stannate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide Mea, Pentasodium Pentetate, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, (F.I.L. C28427/17), 1084344 B - Conditioning Shampoo: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethicone, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydroxystearyl Cetyl Ether, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C44041/8)
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1) Remove applicator cap from the developer creme. Pour lightening powder into the developer creme's bottle.
- 2) Then add the lightening creme to the mix.
- 3) Replace the applicator cap and start shaking the developer creme horizontally by rolling it in your hands. Then shake it vigorously vertically.
- 4) Twist off tip of applicator immediately to avoid the bottle bursting and damage from the product overflowing. In case of blockage in applicator tip, unblock using a non-metal object, screw back the cap again on the applicator tip and shake again.
- Usage:
- 1) Part hair into two sections from the back.
- 2) Put on the gloves. Squeeze the ombré mixture evenly onto the DIY brush, until it is fully covered.
- 3) Start application between ear and chin level. Brush first into back lengths and tips.
- 4) Continue by brushing side and front lengths. Apply lightly onto front strands.
- 5) Leave on to develop between 25 to 45 minutes depending on your desired ombré intensity. To see if light enough, clean a small piece of hair using gloved fingers after 25 minutes. If not light enough, spread mixture through again and continue to develop. Never exceed a total developing time of 45 minutes.
- 6) Without removing the gloves, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water. Then remove the gloves and apply half of the conditioning shampoo. Rinse again thoroughly. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
- UK: 0800 0304 031
- ROI: 1800 818 671
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
