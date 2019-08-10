L’Oreal Colorista Spray Hot Pink Temptations Hair Colour 75Ml

Great for a night out to add some colour and a tou
Great for a night out to add some colour and a touch of something different to your look! Easy to use and easy to wash out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Didn’t last long on my hair, went everywhere when applying. Wouldn’t recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The colour was so bright and lasted for ages! It didn't dry my hair out too much either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour. Easy to use. Great for a quick change of looks or for a night out. Would recommend. Great mixing this colour with another from the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing colour for dark hair! Really vibrant and stands out. Doesn’t transfer onto clothes and easy to spray! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow wow wow! This colour really is hot!! Loving the dye, super easy to use and wash out. It looks totally crazy! Perfect! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
These colour sprays are really easy to use, be great for this festival season and they come in loads of different colours and wash out easily! They are also a great alternative to dying your hair that colour permanently, you can have your hair that colour for a day and then just wash it out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The hot pink is great. It’s a beautiful colour and looks great on my black hair. I love how easy it is to use these sprays and they wash out quite easily too. Colour without the damage! Love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent. Beautiful pink colour. Showed up slightly in my dark red hair. Made my colour looked brighter. Lasted a good few days before washing out. Did make the water and shampoo lather pink though. Highly recommend for festivals or just to see if the colour suits you before going permanent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely colour even on darker hair. On the downsode it's very messy it rubs of onto the skin and clothes however it does wash off easily. Leaves the hair dry however once washed this is resolved. Great for a quick easy to remove colour if you don't mind the mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]