Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

Fab for the price
A True homemade taste
I had forgotten these in my freezer then used by chance with the roast and was totally amazed, I made my own when the family were at home but now there's only me try different frozen brands, these are the best by far, better than aunt bessies are any of the most expensive, I can honestly say nearest to homemade puddings ever baked for just a few minutes BRILLIANT. I'm eating more than ever lol.
As good as Aunt Bessie's
Great
Love them really tasty
Nice little yorkies
Excellent for the price
Bargain
These are a little smaller but taste just as good as the big brand but for a quarter of the price
Not very tasty
Bought these but not as nice as they look
Good value
Tried these last few weeks now. Although smaller than my usual ones, they ar4e great value. Let the men have 2 each but 1 enough for me.
YUMMY!
These are one of my favourite tasting Yorkshire’s! Even better because you get more for the price! goes down a treat!