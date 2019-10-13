By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

4.5(9)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G
£ 0.50
£2.18/kg
Each Yorkshire pudding
  • Energy144kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Ready baked Yorkshire puddings.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings Crispy, light and fluffy Yorkies
  • Crispy, light and fluffy Yorkies
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Crispy, light and fluffy Yorkies
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg White, Water, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in a pre-heated oven and cook for 6-7 minutes.
Do not re-heat.
Caution
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Yorkshire pudding (15g)
Energy961kJ / 228kcal144kJ / 34kcal
Fat5.9g0.9g
Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate33.5g5.0g
Sugars1.0g0.2g
Fibre2.7g0.4g
Protein8.9g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Fab for the price

4 stars

Fab for the price

A True homemade taste

5 stars

I had forgotten these in my freezer then used by chance with the roast and was totally amazed, I made my own when the family were at home but now there's only me try different frozen brands, these are the best by far, better than aunt bessies are any of the most expensive, I can honestly say nearest to homemade puddings ever baked for just a few minutes BRILLIANT. I'm eating more than ever lol.

As good as Aunt Bessie's

5 stars

As good as Aunt Bessie's

Great

5 stars

Love them really tasty

Nice little yorkies

5 stars

Excellent for the price

Bargain

5 stars

These are a little smaller but taste just as good as the big brand but for a quarter of the price

Not very tasty

4 stars

Bought these but not as nice as they look

Good value

4 stars

Tried these last few weeks now. Although smaller than my usual ones, they ar4e great value. Let the men have 2 each but 1 enough for me.

YUMMY!

5 stars

These are one of my favourite tasting Yorkshire’s! Even better because you get more for the price! goes down a treat!

Usually bought next

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£ 0.40
£2.36/kg

Tesco Roast Potatoes 800G

£ 1.00
£1.25/kg

Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 340G

£ 0.80
£2.36/kg

Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules 170G

£ 0.75
£0.44/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here