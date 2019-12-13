Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Deep Fry

Instructions: Fry chips in hot oil (190°C) for 3-4 minutes. Drain well before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-15 minutes.

Turn once.



Oven cook

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.

Remove all packaging.

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

