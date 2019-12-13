Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg

Good flavour but too many tiny chips.
Quite a good flavoured chip but far too many tiny chips for my liking. Obviously not using large enough potatoes to make a decent sized chip.
Greasy
These were very greasy, I only bought them because they were cheap. Wouldn't buy again and would recommend you avoid.
Wow
Delicious! Nothing added but tiny bit oil, clean chips! heat extra on fan to make them crispy!
No useful information.
We are told that in a twelfth of a pack of these chips we will come across 124 kcal. We are not told how many chips are in a twelfth of a bag. We are not told, in any way, whether a twelfth of a bag could be considered as a standard serving or as just one chip. We are given no useful information at all. How surprising.
Best ever! Crispy and very tasty. Would highly rec
Best ever! Crispy and very tasty. Would highly recommend.
Better than the rest
Been testing various store chips I must have been lucky going of some reviews no black bits, I thought they were lovely cooked in crisp n dry. Next bag going to try them in new air fryer So far value for money
Add flavour
They aren't too bad for the price. I generally over cook them in the actifry and season with salt and pepper. Without added flavour they don't really taste like much. Good for people who don't have money to spare.
cook with crisp and dry oil and their fab
I love these chips, the secret is to cook them in the oven, with a coating of crisp and dry oil on them.. make sure the chips are fully coated, they'll come out lovely.
Best available frozen chip at Tesco
Best chips available at Tesco, cook really well and taste great
Really awful. Had to throw the whole bag away. Eve
Really awful. Had to throw the whole bag away. Every chip was black at least in part. Gone back to old fashioned bag of potatoes and a knife 👎👎👎