Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg

Hearty Food Co Straight Cut Chips 1.5Kg
£ 0.90
£0.60/kg
1/12 of a pack
  • Energy646kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 808kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Straight cut potato chips.
  HEARTY FOOD Co. Straight Cut Chips. Crispy and golden grilled, deep fried or oven cooked. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Crispy and golden – grilled, deep fried or oven cooked
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Crispy and golden - grilled, deep fried or oven cooked
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato (96%), Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Fry chips in hot oil (190°C) for 3-4 minutes. Drain well before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-15 minutes.
Turn once.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy808kJ / 192kcal646kJ / 154kcal
Fat5.5g4.4g
Saturates1.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate30.6g24.5g
Sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre2.9g2.3g
Protein3.6g2.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

33 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Good flavour but too many tiny chips.

2 stars

Quite a good flavoured chip but far too many tiny chips for my liking. Obviously not using large enough potatoes to make a decent sized chip.

Greasy

3 stars

These were very greasy, I only bought them because they were cheap. Wouldn't buy again and would recommend you avoid.

Wow

5 stars

Delicious! Nothing added but tiny bit oil, clean chips! heat extra on fan to make them crispy!

No useful information.

2 stars

We are told that in a twelfth of a pack of these chips we will come across 124 kcal. We are not told how many chips are in a twelfth of a bag. We are not told, in any way, whether a twelfth of a bag could be considered as a standard serving or as just one chip. We are given no useful information at all. How surprising.

Best ever! Crispy and very tasty. Would highly rec

5 stars

Best ever! Crispy and very tasty. Would highly recommend.

Better than the rest

5 stars

Been testing various store chips I must have been lucky going of some reviews no black bits, I thought they were lovely cooked in crisp n dry. Next bag going to try them in new air fryer So far value for money

Add flavour

3 stars

They aren't too bad for the price. I generally over cook them in the actifry and season with salt and pepper. Without added flavour they don't really taste like much. Good for people who don't have money to spare.

cook with crisp and dry oil and their fab

5 stars

I love these chips, the secret is to cook them in the oven, with a coating of crisp and dry oil on them.. make sure the chips are fully coated, they'll come out lovely.

Best available frozen chip at Tesco

4 stars

Best chips available at Tesco, cook really well and taste great

Really awful. Had to throw the whole bag away. Eve

1 stars

Really awful. Had to throw the whole bag away. Every chip was black at least in part. Gone back to old fashioned bag of potatoes and a knife 👎👎👎

