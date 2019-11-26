By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co Crispy Potato Pops 500G

4(12)
Hearty Food Co Crispy Potato Pops 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy902kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 812kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned mashed potato balls pre-fried in sunflower oil.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Crispy Potato Pops. Fluffy little mashed potato balls with a crispy golden shell. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Fluffy little mashed potato balls with a crispy golden shell
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (81%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, White Pepper, Onion Powder.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 12-15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-15 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (111g**)
Energy812kJ / 194kcal902kJ / 215kcal
Fat7.4g8.2g
Saturates0.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate27.8g30.8g
Sugars0.9g1.0g
Fibre2.2g2.5g
Protein2.8g3.1g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions a 500g packg typically weighs 444g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Really nice, quick side option, perfect for kids

5 stars

Really nice, quick side option, perfect for kids

A hit with the Grandchildren

5 stars

My grandson won't eat potatoes, except chips (rarely) but loves these and as they are oven baked they make a healthy and convenient swap for me to give him, though some of my other grandchildren also love them now and also want "Adams crispy balls" - As long as they eat as healthily as possible I'm happy

Yuck

1 stars

Awful taste, wouldn’t give any stars if there was an option

Nice taste

5 stars

Good quality, something different to having chips all the time. Daughter,4, really likes them.

not for me, would suggest for others

3 stars

not my sort of thing

Absolutely Amazing

5 stars

Really really tasty, easy to cook and very crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. Amazing for a more expensive product but add in how cheap they are and I'm stocking my freezer with these!

Misleading packet image. More like potato pips th

1 stars

Misleading packet image. More like potato pips than pops. Very tiny, may be ok for kids.

These are very nice, crispy as said and don't take

5 stars

These are very nice, crispy as said and don't take long to cook. Not at all greasy and a healthy alternative to other potato products!

Kids love them

5 stars

One of my kids Favourite things to eat at the moment. They are great as go with lots of different types of meals and there is never one wasted.

Good value & Tasty

4 stars

Often get stuck finding a substitute for potatoes. These are a good alternative to chips & very tasty too!

1-10 of 12 reviews

