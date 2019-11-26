Hearty Food Co Crispy Potato Pops 500G

Really nice, quick side option, perfect for kids
A hit with the Grandchildren
My grandson won't eat potatoes, except chips (rarely) but loves these and as they are oven baked they make a healthy and convenient swap for me to give him, though some of my other grandchildren also love them now and also want "Adams crispy balls" - As long as they eat as healthily as possible I'm happy
Yuck
Awful taste, wouldn’t give any stars if there was an option
Nice taste
Good quality, something different to having chips all the time. Daughter,4, really likes them.
not for me, would suggest for others
not my sort of thing
Absolutely Amazing
Really really tasty, easy to cook and very crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. Amazing for a more expensive product but add in how cheap they are and I'm stocking my freezer with these!
Misleading packet image. More like potato pips than pops. Very tiny, may be ok for kids.
These are very nice, crispy as said and don't take long to cook. Not at all greasy and a healthy alternative to other potato products!
Kids love them
One of my kids Favourite things to eat at the moment. They are great as go with lots of different types of meals and there is never one wasted.
Good value & Tasty
Often get stuck finding a substitute for potatoes. These are a good alternative to chips & very tasty too!