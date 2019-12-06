Hearty Food Co Potato Croquette 700G

really nasty
Horrible, almost tasteless and a very paste like texture... like badly made rehydrated potato.
Not nice
These are disgusting, urgh. They taste like they have gone off, will stick to branded next time. Would have give zero stars if possible
Gluey bland croquettes
Sadly these croquettes were gluey and bland, we cooked one portion to try but they were inedible, even for a starving teenage boy! We threw away the rest.
Really poor quality, bland and tasteless
These are cheap and they taste it too. They both smell and taste like reconstituted potato which they are. As my husband said, not worth the calories. I'd rather pay more for something of better quality and better taste.
Not to bad
Needs more salt
Absolutely first class product. Now use them exclusively instead of oven chips.
The package tells you that it serves five but with
The package tells you that it serves five but with only 16 in a pack equates to 3.2 per portion. A little bit misleading. Nice product though did enjoy them.
These are so good!
These are so tasty, fluffy like mash potato inside and the crumb is really nice too, brilliant for the price.
Great value on all items
All products tasted were very good value for money. Just please don’t go putting up the price.
I absolutely love those Croquettes. You have stopped getting them in and I don't like McCain's the same. Maureen.