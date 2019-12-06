By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co Potato Croquette 700G

Hearty Food Co Potato Croquette 700G

1/5 of a pack
  • Energy1113kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 870kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Potato croquettes made from mashed potato in a crispy coating.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Potato Croquettes. Fluffy mashed potato in a crispy, golden crumb. At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchen to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Fluffy mashed potato in a crispy, golden crumb.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (80%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Salt, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Water, Molasses, Rice Protein, Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast, Black Pepper Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 220, 200, 7
Time: 30 mins
For best results oven cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Deep Fry
Instructions: From frozen Preheat oil to 175°C. Place a few croquettes at a time into the fryer and cook for 5-6 minutes until crispy and golden. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5th of a pack (128g**)
Energy870kJ / 208kcal1113kJ / 266kcal
Fat9.1g11.7g
Saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate26.5g33.9g
Sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre3.2g4.1g
Protein3.3g4.3g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 700g packg typically weighs 640g.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

really nasty

1 stars

Horrible, almost tasteless and a very paste like texture... like badly made rehydrated potato.

Not nice

1 stars

These are disgusting, urgh. They taste like they have gone off, will stick to branded next time. Would have give zero stars if possible

Gluey bland croquettes

1 stars

Sadly these croquettes were gluey and bland, we cooked one portion to try but they were inedible, even for a starving teenage boy! We threw away the rest.

Really poor quality, bland and tasteless

1 stars

These are cheap and they taste it too. They both smell and taste like reconstituted potato which they are. As my husband said, not worth the calories. I'd rather pay more for something of better quality and better taste.

Not to bad

4 stars

Needs more salt

Absolutely first class product

5 stars

Absolutely first class product. Now use them exclusively instead of oven chips.

The package tells you that it serves five but with

4 stars

The package tells you that it serves five but with only 16 in a pack equates to 3.2 per portion. A little bit misleading. Nice product though did enjoy them.

These are so good!

5 stars

These are so tasty, fluffy like mash potato inside and the crumb is really nice too, brilliant for the price.

Great value on all items

5 stars

All products tasted were very good value for money. Just please don’t go putting up the price.

I absolutely love those Croquettes. You have stopp

5 stars

I absolutely love those Croquettes. You have stopped getting them in and I don't like McCain's the same. Maureen.

1-10 of 12 reviews

