L’Oreal Colorista Spray Grey Temptations Hair Colour

Didn’t last long on my hair, went everywhere when applying. Wouldn’t recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The spray worked well but I don't think it went as well with my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour. Easy to use. Great for a quick change of looks or for a night out. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this, great colour, coverage and glad it doesn't last very long! Didn't look great with my red hair but looks better with dark brown / black hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely ideal little product for nights out and festivals. So handy and easy to use. All my friends loved it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very subtle colour on black hair but still shows a natural colour of grey. Washes out after one wash! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this so much I want the whole range! Easy to apply and easy to wash out, it looks great and it's a lush colour... What's not to love?! Can't wait to get some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
These colour sprays are really easy to use, be great for this festival season and they come in loads of different colours and wash out easily! They are also a great alternative to dying your hair that colour permanently, you can have your hair that colour for a day and then just wash it out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I’ve been wanting to try out grey hair for ages but the dramatic change has always scared me. I love how these sprays wash out and let you try out different hair colours without the commitment nor the massive price tag. Wonderful, blendable and can create highlights easily! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The grey colour didn't really show up well in by dark red hair but it had glitter in it so looked like a sliver sparkle spray in my hair. Lasted a good few days before washing out. Highly recommend for blondes for festivals or just to see if the colour suits you before going permanent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]