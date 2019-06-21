By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L’Oreal Colorista Spray Grey Temptations Hair Colour

4(20)Write a review
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Colorista Spray Grey Hair
  • Don't Just DIY
  • #doityourway
  • Goes well with
  • Colorista Effects, Colorista Washouts
  • 1 day spray - lasts until washed out
  • Dries quickly, no heavy feel
  • Instant colour result
  • Visible on all hair types

Information

Ingredients

1202028, Isobutane, Ethyl Trisiloxane, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Mica, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Methyl Trimethicone, (F.I.L. C191626/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation and Usage:
  • Put a towel around shoulders.
  • Shake well. Apply 15cm away from hair.
  • Let dry & brush once.
  • Spray longer for more intense colour.
  • For a mermaid look, spray different colours on separate strands.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

20 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Didn’t last long on my hair, went everywhere when

3 stars

Didn’t last long on my hair, went everywhere when applying. Wouldn’t recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The spray worked well but I don't think it went as

3 stars

The spray worked well but I don't think it went as well with my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour. Easy to use. Great for a quick chang

2 stars

Great colour. Easy to use. Great for a quick change of looks or for a night out. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this, great colour, coverage and glad it does

5 stars

Love this, great colour, coverage and glad it doesn't last very long! Didn't look great with my red hair but looks better with dark brown / black hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely ideal little product for nights out and

4 stars

Absolutely ideal little product for nights out and festivals. So handy and easy to use. All my friends loved it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very subtle colour on black hair but still shows a

5 stars

Very subtle colour on black hair but still shows a natural colour of grey. Washes out after one wash! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this so much I want the whole range! Easy t

5 stars

I love this so much I want the whole range! Easy to apply and easy to wash out, it looks great and it's a lush colour... What's not to love?! Can't wait to get some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

These colour sprays are really easy to use, be gre

5 stars

These colour sprays are really easy to use, be great for this festival season and they come in loads of different colours and wash out easily! They are also a great alternative to dying your hair that colour permanently, you can have your hair that colour for a day and then just wash it out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I’ve been wanting to try out grey hair for ages bu

5 stars

I’ve been wanting to try out grey hair for ages but the dramatic change has always scared me. I love how these sprays wash out and let you try out different hair colours without the commitment nor the massive price tag. Wonderful, blendable and can create highlights easily! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The grey colour didn't really show up well in by d

3 stars

The grey colour didn't really show up well in by dark red hair but it had glitter in it so looked like a sliver sparkle spray in my hair. Lasted a good few days before washing out. Highly recommend for blondes for festivals or just to see if the colour suits you before going permanent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

