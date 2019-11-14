By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L’Oreal Colorista Effect Bleach Hair

4.5(27)Write a review
image 1 of L’Oreal Colorista Effect Bleach Hair
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Find your perfect colour by virtually trying on all of our shades when you visit trycolorista.com.
  • L'Oreal Paris Colorista Effect Bleach hair kit is the perfect way to help you achieve your hair colour goals and the hottest hair trends! Whether your dreaming of that perfect permanent blonde or wanting to bleach and then get creative, Colorista Bleach will help you get there. The formula contains oil powered bleach to help achieve all-over permanent lightening. The formula lightens hair colour to a pure blonde without brassiness or harshness. Inside the box there is a Anti-Brassiness conditioner which once applied leaves hair feeling soft, light and shiny. Don't forget that you can continue to keep your cool blonde colour by applying the Colorista Silver Shampoo - it contains purple pigments that help to neutralise the yellow tones in your hair. Be colour safe, always do your patch test 48 hours before use.
  • Dreaming of that perfect permanent blonde with no brassiness? Or want to create the perfect canvas to colour? The L'Oreal Paris Colorista Effect Bleach kit is our perfect way to help you achieve your hair colour goals and the hottest hair trends.
  • Formula: Contains oil powered bleach to help achieve all-over permanent lightening. The hair dye has no ammonia for a pleasant smell and the hair bleach formula lightens hair colour to a pure blonde without brassiness or harshness. Inside the box there is a Anti-Brassiness conditioner which once applied leaves hair feeling soft, light and shiny.
  • What's in the box? This pack provides one application and contains 1 Bleaching Powder (22gr) / 1 Lightening Cream (25ml) / 1 Developer Creme (75ml) / 1 Anti-brass Conditioner (54ml) / Pair of gloves + instruction leaflet.
  • Why not try? Use Colorista silver shampoo or Elvive purple shampoo to help eliminate any warm under tones. If you are using the bleaching kit as a pre-lightener, why not applying one of our Colorista Permanent Gel shades (sold separately). The Colorista Permanent Gel range consists of high intensity shimmering colours that are blended with pure dyes for up to 3x more shine*. Colours range from red hair dye to silver grey hair dye.
  • *instrumental test vs uncoloured hair
  • Goes well with
  • Colorista Permanent Gel, Colorista Silver Shampoo, Elvive Purple Shampoo, Elvive Purple Conditioner
  • 9.4 x 5.6 x 17.2 cm ; 222 g

Information

Ingredients

1190289 - Lightening Powder/Blonderingspulver: Potassium Persulfate, Sodium Metasilicate, Sodium Persulfate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Silica[Nano] / Silica, Kaolin, EDTA, (F.I.L. C198299/1), Bleach Lightening Creme Newest - 1190288 - Lightening Creme/Blonderingscreme: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Pentasodium Pentetate, Carbomer, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C198297/1), 1071243 - Developer Creme: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Stannate, Polyquaternium-6, Pentasodium Pentetate, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, (F.I.L. C181319/2), 1102469 - Brass-Defy Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxyanthraquinoneaminopropyl Methyl Morpholinium Methosulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C195088/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use? This bleach hair treatment kit creates blonde effects in one stroke. After-care conditioning formula nourishes hair and eliminates brass. Be colour safe, always do your patch test 48 hours before use.
  • Preparation:
  • 1) Remove applicator cap from the developer creme. Pour lightening powder into the developer creme's bottle.
  • 2) Then add the lightening creme to the mix.
  • 3) Replace the applicator cap and start shaking the developer creme horizontally by rolling it in your hands. Then shake it vigorously vertically.
  • 4) Twist off tip of applicator immediately to avoid the bottle bursting and damage from the product overflowing. In case of blockage in applicator tip, unblock using a non-metal object, screw back the cap again on the applicator tip and shake again.
  • Usage:
  • For natural hair or hair that has been bleached more than 3 months ago: Apply to lengths and tips.
  • 1) First detangle your hair. Then apply two-thirds of the mix to the lengths and tips starting at chin level and working your way up always avoiding 3 centimeters of roots. Massage mixture all through lengths and tips until fully saturated. Leave it on to develop 15 to 25 minutes.
  • 2) Finish by the roots. Apply the remaining mixture to the roots. Massage hair until fully saturated. Leave it on to develop 15 to 25 minutes. To see if desired Platinum is achieved, clean a small piece of hair using gloved fingers. If not lightened enough, spread mixture through again and continue to develop. Never exceed a total developing time of 45 minutes. Never keep any unused mixture and dispose of it immediately to avoid bottle bursting and damage caused by the product overflowing.
  • 3) Rinse and condition. Pour a little lukewarm water on the hair and massage gently. Rinse product out completely with water. Using the gloves provided, evenly spread a large portion of Brass-Defy Conditioner all over hair, to make sure that hair is perfectly covered. For the first application, avoid applying to roots and scalp. Leave Brass-Defy Conditioner in hair for up to 2 minutes - having a longer leave-in time leads to cooler results. Rinse thoroughly until water runs clear. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly. Use once every 2 weeks (It last 6 applications) to protect platinum purity and leave hair silky-soft. Always wear gloves to apply the Brass-Defy Conditioner.
  • For hair that has already been bleached with root regrowth:
  • 1) Apply mixture to the roots section by section using the applicator tip and massage-in. Leave it on to develop 30 to 45 minutes.
  • 2) To see if desired Platinum is achieved, clean a small piece of hair using gloved fingers. If not lightened enough, spread mixture through again and continue to develop. Never exceed a total developing time of 45 minutes. Never keep any unused mixture and dispose of it immediately to avoid bottle bursting and damage caused by the product overflowing.
  • 3) Follow step three as outlined above.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

This was easy to apply, but didn't quite give me t

3 stars

This was easy to apply, but didn't quite give me the effect I was looking for, but good to experiment with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a really good bleach. I have used many ove

4 stars

This is a really good bleach. I have used many over the years but had the most success with this one. It didn’t seem to damage my hair too much and the fragrance seemed better than other bleaches that I have used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Only bleach I will use on my hair so easy to use a

5 stars

Only bleach I will use on my hair so easy to use and comes out looking perfect everytime I use to ombre and get so many compliments [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this hair bleach! I normally have a balayag

5 stars

I love this hair bleach! I normally have a balayage done at my hairdressers but my ends underneath had started to go brassy. I used this & then toned after and it looked like I’d had it done in salon! Very surprised as my hairs usually hard to lift. Have already repurchased it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This bleach is amazing! My usual brand leaves my h

5 stars

This bleach is amazing! My usual brand leaves my hair patchy but this one evenly covers the lot. Really quick and simple to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ive never used hair bleach at home before but this

5 stars

Ive never used hair bleach at home before but this did wonders on my hair. The bleach wasn't too damaging and surprisingly It gave my hair a good base for a lighter shade. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Much nicer smell than other hair bleach I’ve used!

4 stars

Much nicer smell than other hair bleach I’ve used! Also my hair had a nicer feel after using than others I’ve used! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice little lightening kit feel it would work bett

3 stars

Nice little lightening kit feel it would work better on lighter hair as my hair is so dark and coloured, so didn’t get the light anti brassiness shade desired. Hair didn’t feel to dried out which is a bonus with lightening. Was easy enough to apply also packaging was appealing and I would recommend to someone with lighter hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really like the moisturising benefits of this ha

5 stars

I really like the moisturising benefits of this hair colour, it definitely didn't leave my hair feeling brittly or looking like its been through a lot and back like with other bleach based products. As I have full on dark hair, I only wanted this to lighten my hair slightly snd it did just that. I know have a beautiful brunette type colour snd love it. Definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good overall product doesn’t dry out my hair good

5 stars

Good overall product doesn’t dry out my hair good colour coverage overall pleased [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Jerome Russell B Blonde Maximum Blonding Kit

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Garnier Nutrisse D+++ Blch Lightener Permanent Hair Dye

£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

L’Oreal Colorista Washout Purple Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Schwarzkopf Live Intense Lightener 00B Max Blonde Hair Dye

£ 5.50
£5.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here