L’Oreal Colorista Effect Bleach Hair

This was easy to apply, but didn't quite give me the effect I was looking for, but good to experiment with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a really good bleach. I have used many over the years but had the most success with this one. It didn’t seem to damage my hair too much and the fragrance seemed better than other bleaches that I have used. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Only bleach I will use on my hair so easy to use and comes out looking perfect everytime I use to ombre and get so many compliments [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this hair bleach! I normally have a balayage done at my hairdressers but my ends underneath had started to go brassy. I used this & then toned after and it looked like I’d had it done in salon! Very surprised as my hairs usually hard to lift. Have already repurchased it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This bleach is amazing! My usual brand leaves my hair patchy but this one evenly covers the lot. Really quick and simple to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ive never used hair bleach at home before but this did wonders on my hair. The bleach wasn't too damaging and surprisingly It gave my hair a good base for a lighter shade. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Much nicer smell than other hair bleach I’ve used! Also my hair had a nicer feel after using than others I’ve used! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice little lightening kit feel it would work better on lighter hair as my hair is so dark and coloured, so didn’t get the light anti brassiness shade desired. Hair didn’t feel to dried out which is a bonus with lightening. Was easy enough to apply also packaging was appealing and I would recommend to someone with lighter hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I really like the moisturising benefits of this hair colour, it definitely didn't leave my hair feeling brittly or looking like its been through a lot and back like with other bleach based products. As I have full on dark hair, I only wanted this to lighten my hair slightly snd it did just that. I know have a beautiful brunette type colour snd love it. Definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good overall product doesn’t dry out my hair good colour coverage overall pleased [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]